Wrestling fans go wild after RAW star namedrops iconic AEW tag team live on WWE television

Fans went into a frenzy during a recent episode of WWE RAW as a star mentioned a former AEW team. Former World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros were one of the top teams of the promotion. Penta and Rey Fenix flourished the company's tag division since the very start.
However, the duo decided to switch companies in late 2024. WWE even booked them at WrestleMania 41. While the brothers lost in their respective contests, fans loved every second of their performances. On the recent episode of RAW, Chad Gable mocked Penta as he and his brother suffered a loss.
An enraged Penta then kicked Gable and issued a warning, saying no one messes with the Lucha Bros. This was the first time the tag team was referenced on TV in the Stamford-based promotion. It seems like their reunion might happen sooner rather than later.
Fans were amazed to hear the name of AEW's original tag team on WWE's flagship show.
WWE's Penta reveals his dream match
Fans have been waiting for the reunion of the Lucha Bros, while the duo actually wants to wrestle each other in a dream match.
While speaking on WWE - Die Woche, Penta stated that he would like to face his brother, Rey Fenix, in a 'mask vs. mask' match sometime far down the road.
"This is a good question. In the present, no. I don't know, 10 years or [more, I could]. Definitely, I like it [when it's], maybe mask vs. mask, mask vs. hair, or mask vs. something, you know? [It has to be] Something special. You know what, my dream match mask vs. mask is, you guess? (...) Penta vs. Fenix, mask vs. mask. I don't know when [it will happen]. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 years or 15 years, it is possible," he said.
It will be interesting to see when the global sports entertainment juggernaut reunites the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.