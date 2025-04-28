Penta reveals Mask vs. Mask match with major WWE star could happen

Penta made a huge revelation about his future today. He revealed that a mask vs. mask match with fellow fan favorite Rey Fenix could happen.

After a disappointing year in AEW, Penta joined the WWE roster earlier this year and has already found success. He has been featured prominently on TV and was even involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. His brother Rey Fenix made his debut a couple of months after him. However, it looks like Penta is already dreaming of a match against his brother.

During a recent interview on WWE - Die Woche, Penta was asked if he would ever remove his mask. The former AEW star replied that he would consider putting his mask on the line in the future. He also named Rey Fenix as his dream opponent for a mask vs. mask match.

"This is a good question. In the present, no. I don't know, 10 years or [more, I could]. Definitely, I like it [when it's], maybe mask vs. mask, mask vs. hair, or mask vs. something, you know? [It has to be] Something special. You know what, my dream match mask vs. mask is, you guess? [host named Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, he said no. When he named his brother, Rey Fenix, he nodded] This is my dream match. Penta vs. Fenix, mask vs. mask. I don't know when [it will happen]. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 years or 15 years, it is possible." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Chelsea Green refused a rematch with Penta

In 2018, Chelsea Green was part of season four of Lucha Underground. During this time, she had a classic match against Penta. After the luchador signed with WWE earlier this year, fans have been wanting these two to face off again in the ring. However, it does not look like it will happen.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chelsea Green was asked about her match with the former AEW star. She revealed that the luchador offered her a rematch when he signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut, but she declined his offer.

"I did not realize that that would [gain traction]. I mean, it got some traction when it first aired, but not the way it has now. Oh my goodness, it's crazy to see how much steam it has picked up in the past couple of years. And then obviously, when he signed with WWE, we ran into each other in the hall in Toronto, and he was like, 'You and me, rematch?' I'm like, I don't think so, pal. I think we're good. We did our one match, and everyone loves it, let’s not," Green said. [H/T - CVV]

It will be interesting to see when the former AEW star will reunite with his brother Rey Fenix in WWE.

