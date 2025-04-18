Major female WWE star refuses match against Penta

Penta has been having a phenomenal run on WWE RAW, and the Mexican star is set to make his WrestleMania debut. Meanwhile, the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, refused the opportunity to have a rematch with the luchador.

In 2018, Chelsea Green appeared on the fourth season of Lucha Underground as Reklusa and had a match with Penta. The match became a cult classic among the masses over the past few years and became one of the show's highlights alongside Penta's match with IYO SKY.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the host asked Chelsea Green about her infamous match with Penta. While she spoke highly of their past bout, Green revealed that Penta offered a rematch when he signed with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the current and inaugural Women's United States Champion refused to partake and declined the offer.

"I did not realize that that would [gain traction]. I mean, it got some traction when it first aired, but not the way it has now. Oh my goodness, it's crazy to see how much steam it has picked up in the past couple of years. And then obviously, when he signed with WWE, we ran into each other in the hall in Toronto, and he was like, 'You and me, rematch?' I'm like, I don't think so, pal. I think we're good. We did our one match, and everyone loves it, let’s not," Green said. [H/T - CVV]

What did WWE plan for Chelsea Green and Penta to do at WrestleMania 41?

Earlier this year, Penta made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion and started to climb the ranks in the men's division. After stacking wins on the red brand, he went after the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, The Judgment Day also intended to take the title to their camp.

In the coming weeks, Penta, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio developed an ongoing feud. Later, Adam Pearce announced that a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship would take place at WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

Unfortunately for Chelsea Green, the management reportedly has no plans for the inaugural Women's United States Champion. While she's feuding with Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown, it looks like the match won't take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

