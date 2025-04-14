Chelsea Green made WWE history last year and has cemented her spot as a top Superstar on the SmackDown brand. After making her debut on the big stage at WrestleMania 39, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion missed the show last year. Amid ongoing controversy for the heel Superstar, sources have provided an unfortunate update on what WWE has planned.

President Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December. Chelsea's heel run has included the formation of her presidential administration with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven as The Secret Hervice, Slaygent A and Slaygent P. One of WWE's most outspoken Superstars, Green is often tied up in controversy with officials, and The Road to WrestleMania 41 is no different as a situation formed after her non-title count-out loss to Zelina Vega on Friday.

WrestleMania Vegas is set to take place in less than one week, and Green has not been announced for her 'Mania singles debut against Vega or any multi-woman match with The Secret Hervice, who will face The Twinkle Twins and Zelina on SmackDown. Fightful Select adds that, at last word, the creative writing team had nothing planned for The Hot Mess on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sources have revealed that as of last week, there were absolutely no plans in the works for Green to defend her title at WrestleMania 41 or participate in any kind of segment. It was expected that this would change, and likely would based on the reaction to the news getting out.

While not confirmed, it was speculated that WWE could book Green in a skit or segment or have her retain in a quick title defense. This would allow a company official such as Triple H to once again claim to fans that they should not listen to what's reported on the internet.

Chelsea Green set for WWE SmackDown

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 will air on Friday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena returns to SmackDown Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Zelina Vega Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place right after SmackDown ends but at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Peacock will air the ceremony after SmackDown ends on the USA Network.

About the author Marc Middleton



