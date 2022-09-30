"AEW is going out of business now" - Wrestling fans hilariously react as Dynamite ratings fall below 1 million despite Saraya's (fka Paige) appearance

Fans have been reacting to the latest AEW Dynamite ratings after the show failed to meet one million average viewers for the first time in weeks.

There were a lot of variables to consider this week when it came to AEW Dynamite, including the ongoing hurricane in Florida and the fallout from Grand Slam last week.

The show opened and closed with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho celebrating last week's title win with the Jericho Appreciation Society before defending the title against Bandido.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya also said her first words within the promotion, in a segment that failed to deliver on the lofty expectations set by her shocking debut. This week was the first since mid-August to fall below one million average viewers. The key 18-49 demo rating also dropped 0.01 from last week's 0.35 total.

There were some hilariously hyperbolic reactions to the numbers, like the user below who feels as though this week's drop indicates AEW may go out of business.

Other fans tipped WWE's developmental territory, NXT, to catch up with its former TV rival.

For the most part, fans understand that the chips were stacked against this week's AEW Dynamite and the eventual ratings are reflective of that. Dynamite's #9 position is one of its lowest rankings ever due to massive viewership for The Weather Channel and other news programs covering Hurricane Ian.

Of course, there are those who were quick to point out Wednesday night's shortfalls, with Saraya's segment and ROH's presence on the show particularly drawing ire.

What went down this week on AEW Dynamite?

Chris Jericho opened the show with a celebration of his ROH title win last week. The segment delivered a defining moment in the Jericho Appreciation Society-Blackpool Combat Club saga as Daniel Garcia appeared to switch allegiances.

The ROH Pure Champion appears to be done with the JAS, as he challenged Jericho and Guevara to a tag match against himself and Bryan Danielson next week. The segment flowed into a clash between Danielson and the JAS' Matt Menard, which saw Bryan score the win.

Jon Moxley also faced NJPW star Juice Robinson, scoring the win and denying Juice a shot at the title further down the line. Saraya's segment closed with her announcing a clash between Serena Deeb and Toni Storm for the Interim Women's title in a Lumberjack match. Storm retained her title as expected.

After Ricky Starks scored a quick victory over Eli Isom, Jericho defended his ROH title against former champion Bandido in an instant classic. After winning the bout, Le Champion declared his intentions to face the biggest names in the brand's history.

What did you think of this week's AEW Dynamite? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

