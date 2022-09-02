"There's only one way to settle this" - Wrestling fans joke about wanting to see Triple H vs. Tony Khan for the custody of top AEW faction

Wrestling Twitter was alight after suggestions were made for AEW and WWE head honchos Tony Khan and Triple H to battle it out for the custody of the Undisputed Elite.

The faction comprising Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly best enjoyed success in NXT as the Undisputed Era, adding Roderick Strong in the mix. The group brought in several reigns with the NXT Tag Team Championship and singles gold for both Cole and Strong.

They joined AEW following their WWE departures at different stages in 2021, forming and later disbanding the Undisputed Elite Super-Faction with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Their time as a trio in AEW may be over before it truly gets started, as it has been revealed that Bobby Fish will not be signing a new deal with the promotion.

With the departing star free for a potential return to WWE, and the possibility of a reunion with Roderick Strong, it was playfully suggested that Tony Khan and Triple H could face off in an Undisputed Era Custody Ladder Match.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Cole and Kyle in AEW, Roddy still in WWE with Fish maybe joining him soon.



There’s only one way to settle this. Cole and Kyle in AEW, Roddy still in WWE with Fish maybe joining him soon. There’s only one way to settle this. https://t.co/vxlaAlaM6n

Several fans chimed in on the fantasy scenario, with the majority suggesting that the entire faction should switch back to their former employers.

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005 @Fiend4FolIows Undisputed Era lay a beating on Tony Khan And help Triple H get the win @Fiend4FolIows Undisputed Era lay a beating on Tony Khan And help Triple H get the win

MTLX LNCR @DeadlyRave @Fiend4FolIows Plot twist: Undisputed Era follow the plot of The Parent Trap to bring themselves together and unify AEW and WWE into a talent trade agreement @Fiend4FolIows Plot twist: Undisputed Era follow the plot of The Parent Trap to bring themselves together and unify AEW and WWE into a talent trade agreement

Nick @NVious898 @Fiend4FolIows Sad to hear Fish is leaving knowing that the story between Cole and O'Reilly vs the Elite is coming, not only that those two signed a 5 year deal originally, they aren't going anywhere. So just a bit bummed to see Fish go with the potential of Redragon winning tag titles @Fiend4FolIows Sad to hear Fish is leaving knowing that the story between Cole and O'Reilly vs the Elite is coming, not only that those two signed a 5 year deal originally, they aren't going anywhere. So just a bit bummed to see Fish go with the potential of Redragon winning tag titles

Alfie @alfie887 @Fiend4FolIows Make it a contract on a pole match with UE on a forklift and its perfect @Fiend4FolIows Make it a contract on a pole match with UE on a forklift and its perfect

Andrew Barclay @thatbarclaydude @Fiend4FolIows Give me my Adam Cole on a Pole match! Lmao @Fiend4FolIows Give me my Adam Cole on a Pole match! Lmao

King Cobra Ci @KingCobra_Ci @Fiend4FolIows I think WWE will end up having the UNDISPUTED ERA! They were the faces of the Black & Gold NXT and I really want to see them back!! 🤞🏻🤞🏻 @Fiend4FolIows I think WWE will end up having the UNDISPUTED ERA! They were the faces of the Black & Gold NXT and I really want to see them back!! 🤞🏻🤞🏻

Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly last appeared to turn on the Young Bucks, signaling the end of the Undisputed Elite and seemingly setting up a feud against the Bucks and Kenny Omega.

However, with Fish's departure, it will have to be seen how their feud changes, if at all.

What is the reason behind Bobby Fish departing AEW?

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone was able to secure further information as to why Fish will not continue in All Elite Wrestling.

"[Tony] Khan didn't see the value for the money, and didn't want to match what [Triple H] offered him. Also, he's on [CM] Punk's side of the locker room war. A lot of 'creative differences' are being referenced, largely he never saw [Bobby] Fish as a singles potential," said Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The blockbuster update appears to suggest that there were creative issues between Fish and Tony Khan. There was also a mention of Triple H and not wanting to match what the Game had offered, adding fuel to the speculation that he may return to WWE.

Fish himself last wrestled for All Elite Wrestling in July, defeating Blake Li on an episode of Dark Elevation.

Do you think Bobby Fish will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

