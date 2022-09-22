"He left WWE cause he said he could still wrestle" - Wrestling fans poke fun at 7-time world champion's poor AEW booking by Tony Khan

The pro wrestling community is seemingly very displeased with how the former WWE star Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) has been booked in AEW.
"The World's Largest Athlete" has not had much in-ring action since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. Although he initially signed on to be a part of the commentary team, it was also implied that he would participate inside the squared circle.
Paul's only notable feud in Tony Khan's company was with QT Marshall at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view. Since then, he has had only three matches on Dark: Elevation, winning all of them.
Understandably, the All Elite fanbase is craving much more of a prominent run from the former WWE veteran. Interestingly, Tony Khan recently teased something like that on Twitter, referencing Paul's "Captain Insano" character from the 1996 movie, The Waterboy.
This has opened the floodgates on social media, as fans flocked to post speculations about the Big Show's potential return and slammed the promotion for underutilizing the legend.
As of now, it is still unclear if the WWE legend will indeed compete in the ring soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Tony Khan has up his sleeve in the coming weeks.
The former WWE Champion revealed his biggest worry about his transition to AEW
While fans are certainly hyped to see Paul WIght competing in AEW, he had his doubts upon joining the company.
According to Wight, he was required to leave behind his "Big Show" moniker as it was classified as intellectual property and owned by WWE. Speaking on CricketNext, he explained how it was a big step for him.
"I didn't own the intellectual property to 'Big Show.' So, basically I was playing it, I was like an actor playing Captain America and Marvel Captain America. So WWE owns the intellectual property for The Big Show. So for me to make that transition to AEW, that was one of the concerns was like, I'm gonna have to give up that instant notoriety of the big show. It's a worldwide global name. I have to give it up," Wight noted.
As of now, Paul Wight has embraced his real name in AEW. It remains to be seen what is on his agenda in the foreseeable future.
