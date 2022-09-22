"He left WWE cause he said he could still wrestle" - Wrestling fans poke fun at 7-time world champion's poor AEW booking by Tony Khan

The pro wrestling community is seemingly very displeased with how the former WWE star Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) has been booked in AEW.

"The World's Largest Athlete" has not had much in-ring action since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. Although he initially signed on to be a part of the commentary team, it was also implied that he would participate inside the squared circle.

Paul's only notable feud in Tony Khan's company was with QT Marshall at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view. Since then, he has had only three matches on Dark: Elevation, winning all of them.

Understandably, the All Elite fanbase is craving much more of a prominent run from the former WWE veteran. Interestingly, Tony Khan recently teased something like that on Twitter, referencing Paul's "Captain Insano" character from the 1996 movie, The Waterboy.

This has opened the floodgates on social media, as fans flocked to post speculations about the Big Show's potential return and slammed the promotion for underutilizing the legend.

Check out some responses below:

Reckless Intent @RecklessInt3nt @JobberNationTV Funny thing is he left WWE cause he said he could still wrestle @JobberNationTV Funny thing is he left WWE cause he said he could still wrestle 😂

BOT From The Brink @BackFiTheBrink @JobberNationTV Imagine going from the big show into the Internet show poor guy. But at least he is milking that Khan teet for all its green goodness without getting hurt or turning heel or face or back to heel then face back to heel then tweenering then heel then face. @JobberNationTV Imagine going from the big show into the Internet show poor guy. But at least he is milking that Khan teet for all its green goodness without getting hurt or turning heel or face or back to heel then face back to heel then tweenering then heel then face.

Banzig @Banzig1 @JobberNationTV AeW doesn't know how to use bigs for anything other than heaters @JobberNationTV AeW doesn't know how to use bigs for anything other than heaters

Aew wants to be a joke.. @JobberNationTV He was gonna be captain insano...Aew wants to be a joke.. @JobberNationTV He was gonna be captain insano... Aew wants to be a joke..

Ace ♠️ @Ochadsy @JobberNationTV For wwe he was laughable sure, changed from babyface to heel more times than stars in the sky. Now I’m AEW is Invisible. Yeah mediocrity was better haha @JobberNationTV For wwe he was laughable sure, changed from babyface to heel more times than stars in the sky. Now I’m AEW is Invisible. Yeah mediocrity was better haha

PMIZ19 @MizerakPeter @JobberNationTV Who knew a guy that big would be so hard to find ? @JobberNationTV Who knew a guy that big would be so hard to find ?

Richard Collis @RichardCollis91 @JobberNationTV He just yells “yo” and “listen” over Max Casters raps on the YouTube show. @JobberNationTV He just yells “yo” and “listen” over Max Casters raps on the YouTube show.

BUZZWATCH🌐 @watchingbuzz @JobberNationTV Its almost like AEW only signs talent to forget about them @JobberNationTV Its almost like AEW only signs talent to forget about them

As of now, it is still unclear if the WWE legend will indeed compete in the ring soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Tony Khan has up his sleeve in the coming weeks.

The former WWE Champion revealed his biggest worry about his transition to AEW

While fans are certainly hyped to see Paul WIght competing in AEW, he had his doubts upon joining the company.

According to Wight, he was required to leave behind his "Big Show" moniker as it was classified as intellectual property and owned by WWE. Speaking on CricketNext, he explained how it was a big step for him.

"I didn't own the intellectual property to 'Big Show.' So, basically I was playing it, I was like an actor playing Captain America and Marvel Captain America. So WWE owns the intellectual property for The Big Show. So for me to make that transition to AEW, that was one of the concerns was like, I'm gonna have to give up that instant notoriety of the big show. It's a worldwide global name. I have to give it up," Wight noted.

As of now, Paul Wight has embraced his real name in AEW. It remains to be seen what is on his agenda in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Paul Wight will be competing in the ring soon? Sound off in the comments below!

