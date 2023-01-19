Wrestling fans positive about Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) AEW debut following surprising Dynamite segment

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, during a backstage segment, Saraya and Storm criticized the home-grown women's division. Fans are anticipating Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) debut after the segment.

The segment featured Toni Storm, Saraya, and Hikaru Shida, where Toni boasts about her upcoming victory, and Saraya advises Shida to stay away after the events of last week.

Toni Storm won the match, grabbing the tights, and Nightingale made a comeback, but Saraya caused a distraction. After the match, Storm and Saraya attacked Nightingale, and Ruby Soho came to her rescue. Shida watched from the entrance ramp, unsure of Storm and Saraya's intentions.

The pre-match segment stated that a clear distinction is being established between the original wrestlers who have been part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception and those who have joined the company from WWE.

This is being done by drawing battle lines between the two groups, indicating a potential rivalry or conflict between them in the near future.

Wrestling fans on Twitter are speculating that Mercedes Moné, who is an original WWE wrestler, may come and assist Saraya and her team as the lines between the AEW originals and the WWE outsiders.

The exact nature of this divide or conflict is not yet clear, but Saraya's comments suggest that it will be an important aspect of the AEW storyline going forward.

What are your thoughts on this? Will Mercedes Moné make her debut and assist Saraya and her team in the future? Sound off in the comments below?

