"They’re literally messing with the smarks" - Wrestling fans react to the possibility of Andrade El Idolo leaving AEW after his latest match announcement 

AEW has confirmed a huge singles match between Andrade El Idolo and Dark Order's 10.

El Idolo has been trying to poach 10 away from his faction for several weeks. However, the Dark Order member has hesitated to give up on his group and mask.

A match between Andrade and 10 was confirmed on this week's Rampage after a backstage argument between La Faccion Ingobernable and Dark Order.

Interestingly enough, AEW also added a stipulation to the Andrade vs. 10 match. A loss for El Idolo would mean he would have to leave AEW, whereas 10 would have to give up his mask if he loses the match.

Wrestling fans expressed their feeling after the match stipulation was confirmed.

El Hijo del KANEKI | WP | LNG @MannyTheHooper Okay no way Andrade is leaving AEW they’re literally messing with the smarks Okay no way Andrade is leaving AEW they’re literally messing with the smarks

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Andrade vs. 10 next week, 10's mask vs. Andrade's AEW career. I doubt Andrade loses. I actually think that is smart. Lean into rumors and people's perceptions. You can actually run "If I lose I leave" stips that fans will buy into for once. Andrade vs. 10 next week, 10's mask vs. Andrade's AEW career. I doubt Andrade loses. I actually think that is smart. Lean into rumors and people's perceptions. You can actually run "If I lose I leave" stips that fans will buy into for once.

If Andrade wins, he gets 10's mask.

If Andrade loses, he leaves AEW.



#AEWRampage 10 vs AndradeIf Andrade wins, he gets 10's mask.If Andrade loses, he leaves AEW. 10 vs AndradeIf Andrade wins, he gets 10's mask.If Andrade loses, he leaves AEW. 😮😮#AEWRampage https://t.co/J4profr6ZI

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Booking Andrade vs 10 for LIVE Rampage is a smart move. There will be no spoilers and curious people gonna have to check out the show in real time.



All a part of Tony Khan's plan to rejuvenate Rampage and make the show must watch starting in October. Booking Andrade vs 10 for LIVE Rampage is a smart move. There will be no spoilers and curious people gonna have to check out the show in real time.All a part of Tony Khan's plan to rejuvenate Rampage and make the show must watch starting in October. https://t.co/LqKwhJIFm7

#AEWRampage Preston Vance vs. Andrade El Idolo if 10 loses he gives up his mask, if Andrade loses he leaves AEW... Preston Vance vs. Andrade El Idolo if 10 loses he gives up his mask, if Andrade loses he leaves AEW...#AEWRampage https://t.co/PWWdfT9cLQ

Wyatt @BeastWrestler21 I don't think Andrade is losing; he just knew this was coming and wanted to cook up some intrigue to it. I don't think Andrade is losing; he just knew this was coming and wanted to cook up some intrigue to it.

10 is about ready to drop the mask and LFI needs a heater. @BeastWrestler21 He's a troll lol.10 is about ready to drop the mask and LFI needs a heater. @BeastWrestler21 He's a troll lol.10 is about ready to drop the mask and LFI needs a heater.

The segment also saw Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway of The Firm warning El Idolo about Matt Hardy's intentions.

How has Andrade El Idolo fared in his latest AEW matches?

Andrade El Idolo's latest run of matches in AEW has seen him mainly compete in multi-man matches.

The last time he was in action was at the All Out pay-per-view. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Casino Ladder Match and earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Before that, El Idolo teamed up with Rush and Dragon Lee in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The trio lost to The Elite after an excellent back-and-forth match. His last singles match in AEW was in June when he faced Rey Fenix on an episode of Rampage.

In recent weeks, the former WWE star has teased the idea of him being unhappy with AEW. The former NXT Champion has sent tweets suggesting he wants a way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo could leave AEW with a potential loss to Dark Order's 10? Sound off in the comment section

