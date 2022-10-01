"They’re literally messing with the smarks" - Wrestling fans react to the possibility of Andrade El Idolo leaving AEW after his latest match announcement 

AEW has confirmed a huge singles match between Andrade El Idolo and Dark Order's 10.
El Idolo has been trying to poach 10 away from his faction for several weeks. However, the Dark Order member has hesitated to give up on his group and mask.
A match between Andrade and 10 was confirmed on this week's Rampage after a backstage argument between La Faccion Ingobernable and Dark Order.
Interestingly enough, AEW also added a stipulation to the Andrade vs. 10 match. A loss for El Idolo would mean he would have to leave AEW, whereas 10 would have to give up his mask if he loses the match.
Wrestling fans expressed their feeling after the match stipulation was confirmed.
The segment also saw Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway of The Firm warning El Idolo about Matt Hardy's intentions.
How has Andrade El Idolo fared in his latest AEW matches?
Andrade El Idolo's latest run of matches in AEW has seen him mainly compete in multi-man matches.
The last time he was in action was at the All Out pay-per-view. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Casino Ladder Match and earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.
Before that, El Idolo teamed up with Rush and Dragon Lee in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The trio lost to The Elite after an excellent back-and-forth match. His last singles match in AEW was in June when he faced Rey Fenix on an episode of Rampage.
In recent weeks, the former WWE star has teased the idea of him being unhappy with AEW. The former NXT Champion has sent tweets suggesting he wants a way out of the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Do you think Andrade El Idolo could leave AEW with a potential loss to Dark Order's 10?
