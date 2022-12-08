Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk recently shared via his Instagram story a picture that has gotten the wrestling world riled up. It was a picture of him in WWE alongside Mickie James. People predicted that the self-proclaimed Best in the World would be teasing his return to IMPACT Wrestling.

Fans are well aware of the fact that the multi-time WWE Champion has been suspended from AEW following a backstage altercation back in September. Since then, there have been several reports that Tony Khan is in talks to try to buy out the rest of Punk's contract.

While these reports have not been confirmed by either CM Punk or the AEW President, the straight-edge superstar may have teased what his future in the wrestling business may look like.

The nine-time world champion shared a photo of himself and his ex-girlfriend, Mickie James, via his Instagram story.

Making out of the picture, fans speculated that Punk must be heading to IMPACT Wrestling.

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084

Mickie James is in Impact...which means



WHAT IS PHIL BROOKS DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE @reigns_era wait the pic of mickie james?!?!?Mickie James is in Impact...which meansWHAT IS PHIL BROOKS DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE @reigns_era wait the pic of mickie james?!?!?Mickie James is in Impact...which meansWHAT IS PHIL BROOKS DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE https://t.co/RA9RuDgFsb

Some even recalled his time on IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) back in 2003.

Since leaving AEW, Bobby Fish has had a lot of strong words for Punk. Fans are eager to see Bobby Fish take on the self-proclaimed Best in the World in the IMPACT Zone.

Some fans feel that IMPACT will not be able to afford Punk's asking price, and even if they do, he may not be worth it.

Kyle K @KyKn88 @Pablotheduck084 @reigns_era They would literally have to just give him the whole company to afford him. @Pablotheduck084 @reigns_era They would literally have to just give him the whole company to afford him.

A few people assumed that he might have just been reminiscing upon the past or paying tribute to Mickie James, who is on the road to her retirement.

Goofygoober @BigGooberB @reigns_era Maybe he just found some old photos l @reigns_era Maybe he just found some old photos l

M @MarkRedbeliever @reigns_era Mickie is retiring soon so probably just a tribute to her @reigns_era Mickie is retiring soon so probably just a tribute to her

People missed him on their television screens, and they also speculated that he was gearing up for a WWE return and also had some suggestions on what role he should take up.

MJVaedur @Vaedur @reigns_era Cm punk should be a manager these days , great on the Mic still but his body can’t handle it . @reigns_era Cm punk should be a manager these days , great on the Mic still but his body can’t handle it .

Conna @Stely_44 @reigns_era I would pop HARD if he made a surprise rumble appearance, doesn’t need to sign full time, but just as a one off, it would be a really fun to hear Cult ring out during the rumble, or even This Fire Burns @reigns_era I would pop HARD if he made a surprise rumble appearance, doesn’t need to sign full time, but just as a one off, it would be a really fun to hear Cult ring out during the rumble, or even This Fire Burns

TanVir Hossain @inazuma_tanvir



I'm down cause I liked that "Straight Edge" CM Punk over the "Best in the World" CM Punk. @reigns_era So he's coming back to WWE with long hair & This Fire Burns Theme/Titantron?I'm down cause I liked that "Straight Edge" CM Punk over the "Best in the World" CM Punk. @reigns_era So he's coming back to WWE with long hair & This Fire Burns Theme/Titantron?I'm down cause I liked that "Straight Edge" CM Punk over the "Best in the World" CM Punk.

Yarn Teddy Bear (Parody) @sunmofo @reigns_era I don’t care what anybody else says, I would still pop HUGE if Cult of Personality started playing during the Royal Rumble. @reigns_era I don’t care what anybody else says, I would still pop HUGE if Cult of Personality started playing during the Royal Rumble.

Tony Khan is reportedly unwilling to let CM Punk go

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that CM Punk is open to his contract being bought out and wants to move on to pursue other ventures, but AEW is not allowing him to do so.

“Those close to [CM] Punk say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project,” Dave Meltzer said [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid



Those close to him say the hold up on him being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project.



- WON CM Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid Those close to him say the hold up on him being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project. - WON https://t.co/ADi2fyCHME

While the multi-time WWE World Champion is still suspended, he recently returned as a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting.

Where do you think CM Punk will end up going? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

