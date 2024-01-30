Wrestling fans urge Triple H and Tony Khan to sign WWE legend’s daughter; think she deserves another chance

Fans want a 28-year-old free agent to sign with either AEW or WWE. The star being discussed is Tessa Blanchard, daughter of former professional wrestler Tully Blanchard.

Tessa Blanchard is a former TNA World Champion. She was a mainstay in the promotion for many years. The company decided not to renew her contract after it expired in 2020.

In 2020, the 28-year-old star found herself surrounded by controversy. She was accused of bullying fellow stars. Since then, she has not been a part of any huge wrestling promotion.

Recently, an X/Twitter user posted about the forgotten star.

"Give us your honest opinion on Tessa Blanchard," the user shared.

You can check out the user's tweet below:

Fans wanted the former TNA Wrestling star to join AEW or WWE and showcase her exceptional talent.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans want Tessa Blanchard to sign with either WWE or AEW.

Before making a big name for herself in TNA, Tessa was signed with the Stamford-based promotion for two years. She was mostly featured on NXT and was used as an enhancement talent in 2016 and 2017.

Konnan discussed possible reasons why WWE won't hire Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard was one of the top names in TNA Wrestling. After being accused of bullying by many fellow stars, her contract was not renewed in 2020.

While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, WCW veteran Konnan noted that her bad attitude, greediness for money, and accusations could be some of the reasons WWE has not signed her.

"She never admitted it. That was number one. Then again, she shouldn't have said it, racial slur. Number two, if you remember, they put her over a whole bunch of people, guys included. She beat a guy for the world title. Then when they told her to give it back, I think she wanted them to pay her an exorbitant amount of fee or something or she didn't want to lose it or give it back. She did business badly going out," Konnan said.

Fans are wondering what the future holds for Tessa Blanchard.

Do you think the former TNA star would join AEW or WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

