"Never admitted it" - Real reason why WWE won't hire former world champion, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about why WWE would never hire Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard was one of the hottest free agents in the independent circuit for a long time. She had stellar runs with IMPACT Wrestling, Women of Wrestling (WOW), and Lucha Libre AAA. She even worked with WWE, competing in NXT, and was part of the Mae Young Classic.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan spoke about two major reasons why wrestling promotions did not want to work with Tessa. He claimed that the racial slur incident made things bad for her. The veteran mentioned that IMPACT went all out and made her the World Champion, but she did not want to give the title back and did bad business on her way out of the company.

"She never admitted it. That was number one. Then again, she shouldn't have said it, racial slur. Number two, if you remember, they put her over a whole bunch of people, guys included. She beat a guy for the world title. Then when they told her to give it back, I think she wanted them to pay her an exorbitant amount of fee or something or she didn't want to lose it or give it back. She did business badly going out" Konnan said. [1:10 - 1:41]

Several WWE stars have heat with Tessa Blanchard

A few years ago, a number of female wrestlers lashed out at Tessa Blanchard. This included top names in the industry, such as Britt Baker, Isla Dawn, Gigi Dolin, and current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

These stars called out Tessa for racism and bullying in the locker room and for trying to create a divisive environment within the roster.

It is quite interesting to note that even though Tessa is a third-generation wrestler, her grandfather, Joe Blanchard, and her father, Tully Blanchard, both were top names in the business. Moreover, Tully was part of the Four Horsemen with Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. She is the step-daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Magnum T.A.

