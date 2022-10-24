AEW has lately had some struggles maintaining decorum backstage. Wrestling journalist Wade Keller recently shared the wrestler who he thinks has the potential to lead All Elite Wrestling's locker room. The wrestler is none other than the self-proclaimed Devil, MJF.

The promotion has had a plethora of backstage incidents. CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks have been suspended due to an altercation backstage after Punk's comments on the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Sammy Guevara has also been involved in a couple of fights against the likes of Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo.

Not just the men's roster, but the women's roster has also faced some problems. Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has had heat with multiple wrestlers due to her being stiff in the ring.

Wade Keller during his recent episode of the PWTorch Audio update, mentioned that one of the reasons for multiple issues backstage was due to lack of leadership. He felt MJF has the potential to be a leader as he is ambitious and has no political agenda.

“He’s (MJF) actually less of a problem than The Bucks and Kenny. Kenny is more political than his reputation in terms of protecting his turf and not just being a laid back kind of quirky guy. He’s more political [and] MJF is ambitious, but not super political. And so that works to locker room stability too, especially if I’m right in my speculation and my hunch and my belief that he has signed a multi-year extension and just isn’t saying so,” Wade Keller said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Mr. Wrestling VI @wrestling_VI "I think MJF is going to grow into a locker room leader. I think he's going to be in #AEW beyond 2023...He really isn't a problem in the locker room like Sammy Guevara has been for instance or Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have been. That's not him." - Wade K "I think MJF is going to grow into a locker room leader. I think he's going to be in #AEW beyond 2023...He really isn't a problem in the locker room like Sammy Guevara has been for instance or Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa have been. That's not him." - Wade K https://t.co/JhwG6HDkwj

Wade Keller names WWE veterans that have currently taken the responsibility to lead the AEW locker room

During the same podcast, Keller mentioned that three WWE veterans have taken responsibility for leading the locker room after Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' suspension.

Keller mentioned that he had heard from people inside AEW that Bryan Danielson, Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, and World Champion Jon Moxley are working as a team to lead the locker room.

“One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and otherwise, is that one good thing that came out of this Punk, Kenny, Bucks situation is that the leadership void or the leadership slots have been firmly filled by Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson. None of the three is a perfect leader. But the three collectively are stabilizing to that locker room. And I’m not going to do a long thing about the shortcomings of each of them as leaders." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

John Moxley is set to defend his world title this week on Dynamite against AEW Trios Champion Penta El Zero Meido.

Who do you think should lead Tony Khan led promotion's locker room? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes