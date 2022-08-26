World Champion forced to hide in the bathroom - 3 Alleged real-life conflicts in the AEW locker room

AEW has had a better backstage reputation than most promotions, but like many workplaces, controversy happens sooner or later.

While stars have mainly been on their best behavior, many - if not all - conflicts have been resolved in record time or even not spilling out.

Despite AEW's tight handle on clamping down on any issues, some conflicts are just larger than life - like in the case of MJF and Tony Khan. Continue reading as we list three of the alleged real-life conflicts that have rattled the AEW locker room.

#3. Hangman Page and CM Punk's alleged heat has divided the locker room, according to reports

CM Punk recently cut a scathing promo against Jon Moxley, including an underhanded jab at the former AEW World Champion, Hangman Page.

While fans were initially excited by the energy, it soon came to light that the promo wasn't sanctioned at all. As the days progressed, reports began to flood in that alleged that the AEW locker room was now divided between Punk and Hangman Page.

A report from Dave Meltzer added credibility to the rumor, as the veteran claimed that some AEW stars were "close to breaking point."

“It feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settled," Dave Meltzer said. "A ton of backstage drama involving many of the top guys that has gotten much worse in recent weeks." [H/T WrestleTalk]

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan recently broke his silence on the matter, explaining why CM Punk chose to take a shot at Hangman Page during his promo.

"It's unresolved anger from the world title match at Double or Nothing and we had not really tied up all those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and it was immediately after that he got injured and was forced to step away. There was clearly some stuff that never got resolved," Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk seemingly addressed the backstage issues himself and invited the locker room to personally speak to him if they have any problems with him or the promotion.

#2. Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter rumoredly have personal issues that resulted in a backstage altercation

Thunder Rosa has, unfortunately, had to step away due to an injury.

Thunder Rosa captured the Women's Championship from Britt Baker during this year's St. Patrick's Slam after a long journey to the top.

Unfortunately, the star has faced allegations of purposely "sandbagging" during her matches as well as criticisms of her booking.

According to a recent backstage rumor from Joe Lanza, La Mera Mera's backstage issues have escalated, resulting in the champion having to hide away in a bathroom from Jamie Hayter.

"There are way more onscreen feuds where the people legitimately hate each other than people think in AEW. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa cannot stand one another. They have been mortal enemies for years now at this point. Jamie Hayter now cannot stand Thunder Rosa," Lanza said.

Lanza added Rosa was scared that Jamie Hayter:

"Thunder Rosa broke Jamie Hayter’s nose in a match, then Rosa was scared that Jamie Hayter was going to beat the living s**t out of her and was hiding in a bathroom. Things are ugly in the back." [H/T: WhatCulture]

At this stage, the rumors haven't been verified, but due to the heated rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, a few AEW fans have rolled their eyes at the alleged hate between the two.

#1. Eddie Kingston recently got into an altercation with Sammy Guevara that led to his suspension from AEW

Eddie Kingston was recently embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho and the JAS and received help from the Blackpool Combat Club.

Kingston, unfortunately, failed to beat Jericho, and suffered a defeat during their Barbedwire Everywhere match, which was the Mad King's last AEW appearance.

A recent report from Fightful Select has revealed that Eddie Kingston was, in fact, - suspended from AEW after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara.

According to Fightful, Kingston was mad at Guevara for not clearing a promo where he took a knock at the star's physical appearance. The two had not spoken since Blood and Guts, where the Spanish God was thrown off the cage by Kingston.

The report further alleged that Kingston approached Sammy Guevara after he cut a promo on the latter, who began to yell at him after taking issue with the content.

The verbal altercation soon turned physical, with Kingston reportedly striking Guevara. The 29-year-old followed up with management, resulting in Kingston being suspended for two weeks.

According to Fightful, Eddie Kingston didn't recount the events but accepted his role in the altercation, admitting that he was wrong. The Mad King is reportedly set to return to AEW this coming Wednesday, and knowing the industry, the promotion might just capitalize and turn it into an angle.

