"So much heat between him and Triple H" - Wrestling legend on if 6-time WWE Champion will return under the new regime  

WCW veteran Konnan recently chewed over whether former AEW World Champion CM Punk will work with WWE again.

Punk's long-standing rumors of returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut were laid to rest when he joined All Elite Wrestling in August last year.

It's no secret that The Straight Edge Superstar has had deep-rooted issues with his alma mater since its early days, and it was left unresolved when he infamously parted ways with them in 2014.

Even more so, CM Punk and Triple H allegedly hated each other's guts, and tension mounted between them in and out of the ring over the years.

But with The Game and Stephanie McMahon recently taking over the reins from Vince McMahon, many have pondered the former bigwigs possibly returning to WWE.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that he doubts HHH and Punk have buried the hatchet and are unlikely to work together again anytime soon:

"Let's face it bro, they [WWE] weren't doing right by him [CM Punk]. People knew it, and he started a whole movement, you know, now things have changed there. I think that if Punk was there now, they probably treat him different. But I think there's so much heat between him and Triple H, and I don't know if Triple H has gotten past it or Punk has gotten past it to the point that they may be able to work one day in the future. I would think yes. But I don't know, it seemed like they really hated each other," Konnan said. [4:42 onwards]

CM Punk has made multiple WWE references in his AEW storylines

The former UFC fighter never shies away from expressing his beliefs, which is something he has used profoundly in his storylines since coming to AEW.

His already notoriously famous feud against MJF saw both men take indirect jabs at WWE and some of its current superstars.

The pattern has continued with CM Punk's ongoing rivalry with Jon Moxley, with the former turning the clock back to talk about The Purveyor of Violence's failure.

Moxley sought sweet revenge when he conquered Punk in just three minutes to unify the coveted AEW World Championship last week.

The two will now slug it out again in a blockbuster rematch in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. Will The Second City Saint avoid a travesty for himself and the fans this time around? Only time will tell.

