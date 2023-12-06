Wrestling legend believes an AEW star will be met with CM Punk chants upon their return

A wrestling legend has predicted that an absent AEW star will be met with CM Punk chats once he returns. The name in question is Jack Perry.

The former champion hasn't been seen on AEW TV since his FTW Title match with Hook on the Zero Hour pre-show of All In 2023 in August. Perry infamously engaged in a real-life backstage scuffle with Punk at the event after an alleged disagreement over a spot.

This ultimately led to an internal investigation in AEW, resulting in Punk's firing and Perry being indefinitely suspended. While The Second City Saint joined WWE after his exit, the former Jungle Boy has yet to return to television.

But when Perry does show up again, what kind of reception will he receive from the audience? On the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager speculated that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion would hear a lot of CM Punk chants upon his comeback.

“If he [Perry] ever does show his loin cloth again, he’s going to get ridiculous CM Punk chants.” [3:38 - 3:46]

AEW star has wished CM Punk the best in WWE

Despite some All Elite Wrestling stars allegedly not being fond of CM Punk's backstage conduct in the company, several have wished him the best of luck now that he is in WWE.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Singh said he hoped Punk had a great time in WWE, making the most of the opportunity.

Satnam Singh also weighed in on the incident at All In between Punk and Perry. The One in a Billion star said that while Punk was very nice to him personally, the backstage issues weren't suitable for AEW.

