"He would be a better world wrestling champion right now" - Wrestling legend believes Bron Breakker is superior to AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Bron Breakker seems like a better champion than AEW titleholder Hangman Adam Page, according to wrestling historian Jim Cornette.

Breakker has enjoyed one of the best rookie years we've seen in recent years. He has a number of traits that make him a potential future megastar. His rapid rise saw him win the NXT Championship and debut on WWE RAW. Though he lost the title to Dolph Ziggler, he remains one of the brand's top stars.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager compared Bron Breakker to Hangman Page. He stated that the former Rex Steiner looks more like a world champion than the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

"I'm looking at Bron Steiner and here thinking the only competition, if you can use that word, that the WWE has is AEW," said Cornette. "And the guy that's challenging for the NXT, the third brand title looks like he would be a better world wrestling champion right now than AEW's champion Adam Page."

Cornette elaborated by describing how Kenny Omega, the man Page beat for the title, came across like a world champion and carried himself like one.

"He [Kenny Omega] was treated like a world champion," Cornette continued. "He had his fake Nick Bockwinkel out there and the Invisible [Hand] Don Callis being visible. He carried it but he carried himself. The one thing he can't say about [Kenny Omega] is that he doesn't think his s**t is good. He thinks he's hot s**t and he carries himself like that. And he had the look and the suit and the manager. And they made over him like a champion. I didn't like his matches but the aura was much more champion like than Page." (1:18:20-1:19:50)

Bron Breakker will face Dolph Ziggler at NXT Stand & Deliver

Dolph Ziggler defeated Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Roadblock to win the NXT Championship in shocking fashion. The Showoff pinned the Blackheart of NXT to win the title for the first time in his career.

On April 2nd at NXT Stand & Deliver, Ziggler will defend the title against the former champion. The Showoff is a veteran of nearly two decades, and if there's anyone who can make Bron Breakker look like a million bucks, it's the RAW superstar.

