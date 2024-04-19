Wrestling legend believes Bryan Danielson is set to do a "favor" for top AEW star (Exclusive)

AEW Dynasty PPV is set to take place this Sunday and the company has stacked the show with some amazing matches. One of the biggest matches on the card is Bryan Danielson versus Will Ospreay and wrestling veteran Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on the dream match.

Bryan Danielson is currently in his final run as a full-time performer and the veteran has stated that he wants to face top talents from all over the globe during this run.

Will Ospreay is without a doubt one of the best in-ring performers of the modern era. The Aerial Assassin has been praised by many including Kurt Angle who has called him one of the greatest stars of this generation. Ospreay signed with AEW at the Full Gear 2023 PPV event and many fans wanted the latter to face top stars like Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

Trending

The dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty was made official a couple of weeks ago and The American Dragon has nothing but respect for Will Ospreay. The veteran recently called him the 'Evolution of Professional Wrestling'. Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter predicted that Bryan Danielson will put over Will Ospreay at Dynasty:

"Bryan Danielson is going to do the favor and put this young talented kid over." [8:37-8:46]

Teddy Long also spoke about Bryan Danielson versus Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long believes the match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay will be old school and will tell a great story. The veteran claimed that every maneuver in the match is going to mean something. Here is what he said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis:

"This is gonna be one great match him and Bryan Danielson. This is one I don't mind sitting down and watching. It's gonna tell a story and everything they do is gonna mean something." [8:53-9:10]

The match between The American Dragon and The Aerial Assassin is indeed going to be a classic wrestling contest. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at Dynasty.

If you use quotes from the article, Please backlink the YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.