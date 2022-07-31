"Stop the match" - Wrestling Legend buries the logic behind Bryan Danielson's return match on AEW Dynamite

Former WCW star Disco Inferno has questioned the storytelling of the match between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

The Mask of the Red Death and The American Dragon locked horns in the main event of the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on July 27, 2022. The two wrestlers put on a brutal technical display, much to the joy of the fans.

During the match, Bryan seemed to have injured his head again. Daniel Garcia came out on top, marking a sad end to the former WWE Superstar's return.

On the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Disco Inferno heaped praise on Danielson for his wrestling prowess but was not impressed by the end of the bout:

"He just comes out, he is wrestling Daniel Garcia in the main event. Bryan Danielson, the gimmick was for a shoot I guess," said Inferno. "He was out for six weeks as he had a concussion. We know the guy has concussion issues, right? I don't know why they did this. Other than the fact that Bryan Danielson sold this to show the range what an excellent worker he is. But they were telling the story in this match that Bryan Danielson hit his head again and may be having concussion issues. And the way he was selling was very very very good. For performance, this was very good. But from a logic standpoint if they are telling that he is having a head injury again for what we know that this is a performance okay, stop the match." (31:05 onwards)

Disco Inferno says Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia was better than famous WWE rivalry

After the main event at this week's AEW Dynamite, Inferno took to Twitter to comment on the match.

The match received a phenomenal rating of 4.75 on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He went on to comment that the match was better than all Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit bouts:

"Better than every Eddie vs Benoit match. Um kay," tweeted Inferno.

Danielson and Garcia have now beaten each other once. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top if a third match takes place.

