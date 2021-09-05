"Never thought WWE would let him go"-Wrestling legend comments on possible reason Daniel Bryan left to sign with AEW

Kurt Angle recently stated that it surprised him that WWE let go of a top babyface like Daniel Bryan.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle explained that either money or management's poor booking could have been the reason that upset Daniel Bryan and eventually prompted him to leave the company. The WWE Hall of Famer added that the American Dragon would probably be happier working under the AEW umbrella:

“I’m really surprised at that. I never thought that WWE would let him go,” Angle said. “Daniel was a big part of the company for the past ten or so years. He was literally the top babyface in the company for a few years, so, I’m really surprised they let him go. But Daniel is probably happier in AEW for whatever reason. I don’t know if it was money or if he wasn’t happy with the direction of his character, but it had to be something that made him leave.”

I know WWE ruins ALOT of superstars, but let’s not act like Daniel Bryan didn’t have an amazing run in WWE. He accomplished everything. Honestly I don’t blame him for leaving. He had nothing left to do. He’ll be missed in WWE, but he’ll be great In AEW. I wish Bryan the best. pic.twitter.com/d15c1f4Prg — bkn (@KDTrey_SZN) September 3, 2021

Daniel Bryan's last match came against Roman Reigns in a career vs title match on Smackdown on April 30th. The former member of Team Hell No lost the match convincingly, which lead to him being banished from WWE.

Although many thought Bryan would show up on RAW somewhere down the road. As it turns out, he let his contract expire and never signed an extension. Since then, Daniel Bryan has kept a low profile on social media.

Recent reports have suggested that the former Planet's Champion has already signed a new contract with AEW. It is only a matter of time before he officially becomes a prominent member of All Elite Wrestling.

Daniel Bryan is slated to make his AEW debut at All Out

Could he appear this Sunday night?

If the latest reports swirling are any indication, then AEW has fast-tracked the debut of Daniel Bryan to the company. The former WWE superstar could possibly show up at AEW's upcoming marquee event, All Out.

Earlier, Daniel Bryan was supposed to appear at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for a special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer has never given Daniel Bryan a 5 star match...



Now that he's in AEW, I predict that he gets at least 5 of them by the end of 2022. pic.twitter.com/SX0wkW5MQ9 — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) July 24, 2021

It is worth noting that the swift rise in Covid-19 cases in NYC could have forced Tony Khan to change the plans.

When do you think Daniel Bryan will make his AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Vedant Jain