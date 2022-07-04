"It could cool off" - Jim Cornette gives his take on top AEW star's recent storyline

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's refusal to comment on MJF's status in AEW.

The Salt of the Earth dived into controversy after delivering a fiery pipebomb promo on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. In his promo, he called Khan a "f****ing mark" and expressed his desire to be fired from the promotion. He has since been absent from the company's programming with no word on when he might return.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, he explained that the situation might cool down if the Khan refuses to acknowledge it for a lengthy period of time.

"Here's the thing, whenever someone has tried really close up all the loopholes and the logic and make something really appear to be a shoot, the one thing that usually bites you in the a**es, is you either don't go away or don't go away for any length of time, that somehow the perpetrator of all these legit shoot incidents is still on the TV or allowed in the f****ing building or whatever. That is not the case here but the flip side is, it could cool off," Cornette said [1:22 - 2:04]

He also went on to highlight that he thinks MJF's frustration with the company and Tony Khan is real.

"Because there was a lot of buzz and lot of talk when it happened and MJF was so hot coming off the pay-per-view and then he did the promo 'fire me you f****ing mark' or whatever, what's real and what's not, he really feels that way we think and he is now venting it on television." [2:05 - 2:34]

Booker T explains why MJF has been absent from AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed MJF's recent problems with Tony Khan and commented on his absence from the promotion.

The former world champion stated on the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast that Friedman could potentially be unhappy with AEW's booking of him.

"It’s the reason why we haven’t seen MJF for a while,” Booker said. "It’s the reason why no one has said his name, okay? It’s the reason — Okay, and it’s not because this is a work. That’s not it, okay? It’s because somebody’s upset that older guys are coming in and getting pushed over the younger guys. Is it a work? We’ll find out in the long run.”

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF.



He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”



- Booker T “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”- Booker T https://t.co/5ojbEfEq5W

According to recent reports, there have been a lot of discussions backstage about the star. We will now have to wait and see how the situation unfolds in the coming days.

