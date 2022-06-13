MJF reportedly "heavily discussed" backstage on last week's AEW Dynamite

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was seemingly a huge topic of discussion backstage on this past week's Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth cut a scathing promo on Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling on the June 1, 2022, edition of the Wednesday night show. He bashed Khan for refusing to pay him more and signing former WWE Superstars instead. MJF ended his promo by asking the AEW CEO to fire him and calling him "a f***ing mark."

Now, according to reports on Fightful Select, while Friedman has not traveled with All Elite Wrestling since his promo almost two weeks ago, he was "heavily discussed" among the talent at last week's Dynamite tapings.

DDP claims he reached out to MJF following his promo on AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth shocked the pro wrestling world with his promo on the Wednesday night show. Several legends of the business have given their take on the situation between MJF and All Elite Wrestling.

Diamond Dallas Page recently stated on his DDP Snake Pit podcast that he texted Friedman after his promo. Page told the AEW star to call him, but he didn't get a response.

"I’ve done some mentoring with MJF since he first came in. I wrote him and was like 'Bro, I’m hearing some crazy s**t out there. Call me brother, I don’t want to see you f**k up what could be potentially one of the greatest careers.' I said 'Please call me so I can understand what you’re doing and why.' He never got a hold of me," DDP said.

While the reported differences between MJF and Tony Khan seem to be never-ending, it will be interesting to see how that affects the former's stint in the promotion in the foreseeable future.

