"It's the reason why we haven't seen MJF for a while"- WWE legend airs his thought on AEW pushing older wrestlers over younger talents

MJF stunned everyone on the June 1, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, demanding his release and calling Tony Khan "a f***ing mark." This sent shock waves worldwide as The Salt of the Earth claimed that Tony Khan is more invested in opening his checkbook for ex-WWE guys. Friedman has been absent from TV since.

Appearing on “The Hall of Fame Podcast,” Booker T weighed in on older performers getting more propulsion in contrast to younger ones. He used Darby Allin as an example:

"You see the older guys just coming over to AEW, they’re the ones that’s getting the titles, they’re the ones that’s getting the push, you know what I mean? Just like a Darby Allin, you know, where has his position been since the older guys came in?” - said Booker T. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The six-time world champion further dissected Friedman's recent tussle with All Elite Wrestling, probably stemming from the afore-mentioned situation:

"It’s the reason why we haven’t seen MJF for a while,” Booker added. "It’s the reason why no one has said his name, okay? It’s the reason — Okay, and it’s not because this is a work. That’s not it, okay? It’s because somebody’s upset that older guys are coming in and getting pushed over the younger guys. Is it a work? We’ll find out in the long run.”

A closer look at All Elite Wrestling programming over the last couple of years falls in tune with what Booker has stated.

Booker T believes only time will reveal whether the MJF-AEW situation is a work or not

After losing to Wardlow at Double or Nothing, The Salt of Earth delivered a fiery pipe bomb promo that blurred the line between reality and storyline. Maxwell Jacob Friedman took the pro-wrestling realm by storm with his blistering promo directed towards AEW president Tony Khan.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF.



He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”



- Booker T “I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable.”- Booker T https://t.co/5ojbEfEq5W

Speaking earlier on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T decoded the buzz and mystery surrounding MJF's issues with All Elite Wrestling:

"I said that maybe it started out as a work. Maybe it turned into something else. Something like that for me that's why just seems odd... it seems odd. To the point where it has such a real feel to it. Let's just say that. You know, we will find out in the end it's real or not."

Recent reports have claimed that MJF was "heavily discussed" backstage. AEW fans are quite eager to learn his whereabouts and what lies ahead for him.

