"It seems odd" - WWE legend on whether the MJF-AEW situation is a work or not

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on whether the conflict between AEW and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is a 'work' or not.

The Salt of the Earth cut a promo on the June 1, 2022, edition of Dynamite, demanding his release and calling Tony Khan "a f***ing mark." While Friedman hasn't been seen on AEW television since the promo, recent reports stated that he was "heavily discussed" backstage last week.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that the biggest question on fans' minds regarding the entire situation is about the whereabouts of MJF.

"I said that maybe it started out as a work. Maybe it turned into something else. We thought about the... higher-ups. The executives [Warner Media] talked about that... I just don’t think the executives are going to be in the war room or they are going over the angles [laughs], 'what do you guys think?' I don't see that happening," Booker said.

He continued:

"Something like that for me that's why just seems odd... it seems odd. To the point where it has such a real feel to it. Let's just say that. You know, we will find out in the end it's real or not." [1:16:35-1:17:33]

Warner Bros. reportedly issued an edict to remove MJF from AEW promotional spots and commercials

Shortly after The Salt of the Earth's promo on Wednesday night's show, it was revealed that he was pulled from the All Elite Wrestling roster page. Moreover, all his merchandise was also removed from ShopAEW.com.

PWInsider later reported that Warner Bros. issued an edict to remove the 26-year-old star from all AEW promotional content and commercials. The report added that most of the existing spots featuring Maxwell Jacob Friedman have already been pulled, and the remaining ones will be changed soon.

With AEW and Warner Bros. taking drastic measures following MJF's segment on Dynamite, it remains to be seen whether the former Pinnacle leader has a future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

