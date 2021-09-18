"They'll say you can't bring this guy in" - Wrestling legend predicts backstage reaction if AEW signs Ric Flair [Exclusive]

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently said that he thinks Ric Flair will not be debuting in AEW anytime soon, following the backlash from the latest episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

There has been quite a bit of fallout from the episode of Dark Side of The Ring, featuring the 'Plane Ride from Hell'. Tommy Dreamer has already been suspended by IMPACT Wrestling for his comments. Ric Flair was expected to sign with AEW soon and manage Andrade, but that move may be on hold after the backlash.

One person who thinks Ric Flair won't be debuting in Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon is wrestling legend Dutch Mantell. Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Mantell said the following:

"I'm going to predict now that I don't think Flair is going to AEW. I think all the girls in AEW would... they'll say you can't bring the guy in after he's... I mean, he was convicted on the show last night by people seeing him in the back. Then Dustin Rhodes helped that lady out. Well, god bless him."

Ric Flair was spotted with Sting backstage in AEW recently

Ric Flair recently shared a photo of him with Sting backstage at an AEW show. Flair and The Icon have been longtime on-screen rivals during their careers and have had several classic matches together. The duo has faced each other in multiple promotions over the years.

Flair shared a photo with the caption, "No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO!" and you can check it out below:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @Sting No Matter Where The Path Of Life Takes Us, We Are Friends For Life! WOOOOO! @Sting https://t.co/jdrF0MUYfF

Ric Flair was expected to sign with AEW soon, but it seems like Tony Khan could be rethinking about the decision after the revelations on the latest episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

