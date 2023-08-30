Wrestling legend felt AEW All In didn't need a surprise free agent signing

AEW All In is in the books and is being talked about as a landmark moment in All Elite Wrestling's history. A wrestling legend is happy that it wasn't overshadowed by any new arrivals.

During the lead-up to the event, many people speculated whether or not All Elite Wrestling had any tricks up its sleeve when it came to potentially debuting a new wrestler at AEW All In.

There were rumors of Edge, Goldberg, and even Drew McIntyre earlier in the year. But when it came to the actual show, it was the AEW roster that got to shine brightest, and no new arrivals made an appearance.

This was something that Eric Bischoff thought was a very smart move, as he stated on the 83 Weeks podcast that he thought it would take the shine away from the AEW roster if someone debuted:

“If there’s been anything we’ve seen enough of over the last year or two, it’s the ‘big surprise announcement’ and I don’t think this show needed it. This show, the crowd showed up hot and ready to party, I think it would have been a missed opportunity to actually introduce a surprise new signing on this show.” [1:28:59-1:29:19]

AEW All In did have a very special guest in attendance

Just because no one officially debuted at AEW All In doesn't mean that it was a show that didn't have a maiden appearance for one of wrestling's top stars.

Throughout the night, NJPW star and former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone was spotted in the audience, enjoying the festivities. The former Sasha Banks has not been in action since the NJPW STRONG Resurgence event in May 2023, where she suffered an injury in a match against Willow Nightingale.

AEW president Tony Khan was asked about Mercedes Mone during the post-show media scrum, which led to Khan admitting that she still wasn't cleared to compete but wanted to have her at the event to take in the atmosphere.

