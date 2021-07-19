"Better than 98% of the people" - Wrestling legend lavishes praise on AEW's Dustin Rhodes

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Dustin Rhodes still wrestling at the age of 50 and praised him for being better than 98% of performers today.

Apart from his in-ring work, Dustin Rhodes also works in a backstage capacity in AEW as a coach. He has also played a central role in the resurgence of AEW's women's division, which suffered from a lack of depth in its initial days.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that despite being 50 years old, Dustin Rhodes is better than 98% of the competitors in the business today. JR further shared his thoughts on Rhodes's Goldust character in WWE, saying the mysterious gimmick best suited the AEW star.

The legendary broadcaster added that The Natural was at his creative best when he played Goldbust, as it allowed him to move away from his father, Dusty Rhodes' image.

“He’s 50 now for god sakes and he’s better than 98% of the people working on TV every week,” Ross said. “I think he had his best days as Goldust. He owned that character and made it his. Everything else was in his dad’s image. I saw more creative happiness in Dustin than when he was Goldust, refining and getting that character together then any other time.” said Jim Ross (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Dustin Rhodes plans to retire from AEW in 2-3 years

Earlier this year, Dustin Rhodes detailed his retirement plans, saying he's looking to hang up his wrestling boots in 2-3 years. However, he also stated that he enjoys his coaching responsibilities in AEW and would continue to perform backstage duties even after retiring.

It goes without saying that Dustin Rhodes is one of the most respected veterans in wrestling today, whose invaluable insight into the business would surely help the younger generation of wrestlers in AEW.

