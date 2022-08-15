Wrestling legend points out distinctive observation about Chris Jericho's recent promo

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently pointed out that Chris Jericho might be vying for the AEW World Championship.

Last week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended his interim world title against The Wizard. Following the match, members of the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Moxley, and a brawl ensued between them and the Blackpool Combat Club.

During the segment, the reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk made his shocking return to AEW television after being sidelined from active competition in June 2022.

On the most recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality highlighted an interesting detail about Jericho's promo. The Wizard did not specify if he was going after the Interim AEW World Championship.

"He would never say 'Interim World Champion, I'm going to be the Interim World Champion. I'm going to beat you Moxley, you're the interim, the AEW World Champion.' He was the first one and he's going to be the next one. It wasn't a bad promo that Jericho did. But I think was he trying to jockey himself into position, to say that I'm challenging for the real world title." (00:48 - 1:21)

Cornette added that the 51-year-old might be looking to get himself involved in the AEW World Championship picture again.

"So maybe Jericho wants to insert and insinuate himself into that picture, thinking he'll get more pay-per-view Main Event timeout a bit if he's involved in that picture." (2:16 - 2:25)

Check out the podcast below:

While CM Punk made his presence felt upon his return, he also confronted a displeased Moxley in the process. It is yet to be seen how their feud will progress and whether a title unification will take place shortly.

Jim Cornette was unimpressed with Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley's performance on Dynamite

Chris Jericho donned his Lionheart moniker for the main event of last week's Dynamite. Moxley and The Wizard clashed for the AEW World Championship a few years ago, where the latter lost his title.

On the same edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE legend stated that the match between the two AEW stars was similar to that of wrestling veterans Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, Terry Funk, and Jack Brisco. However, he had some harsh words about the participants of the contest.

"They [Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley] tried to start out wrestling a world title style match, I will give them that. They tried, there was the plan to do it. They were trying to imitate [Ric] Flair and [Ricky] Steamboat, [Terry] Funk and [Jack] Brisco. There were arm drags, there was wrestling involved. A world championship style match from long ago when people still did such a thing. But one guy is a 50 year old wannabe rockstar and the other one looks like a mechanic from Secaucus."

With Punk's return, it remains to be seen who will compete for the coveted world title heading into September's All Out pay-per-view.

