Wrestling legend praises CM Punk after defeating ex-WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling legend Ricky Morton heaped a lot of praise on CM Punk and Dax Harwood after their match on AEW Dynamite.

The Second City Saint took on the former AEW Tag Team Champion to open the show on Dynamite this past Wednesday. Both men are well versed in old-school wrestling and didn't disappoint as fans witnessed a wrestling clinic. The Voice of the Voiceless emerged victorious when Dax Harwood tapped out to the Anaconda Vice.

Ricky Morton was part of the iconic tag team Rock 'n' Roll Express alongside Robert Gibson. The duo won championships all over the world. However, their run in the World Wrestling Federation in 1998 did not last very long as they were in WWF (now WWE) only as Smoky Mountain Wrestling stars.

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson epitomized what tag team wrestling was all about, and the former took to Twitter to shower praise on CM Punk and Dax Harwood for their lock-up to start the match.

"The slide where Punk is attempting to grab the leg [Hand Clap emoji]. The head tease from Dax towards Punk for stopping him from grabbing the leg. The part where Punk took Dax to the corner and then followed the referee’s directions. Little Things," Ricky Morton tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ricky Morton has appeared in AEW in the past. The Rock 'n' Roll Express presented the AEW Tag Team Championship belts on Dynamite and were attacked by Santana and Ortiz. FTR have faced the legendary tag team in January this year at an independent show and came out on top.

CM Punk sent a cryptic message on AEW Dynamite

After his victory on Wednesday night, the former WWE Champion made a cryptic gesture as he made the belt gesture around his waist, indicating that he intends to challenge for a title soon.

While it was not clear which title he was referring to, the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel indicated that the message was directed towards AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

It remains to be seen how a potential rivalry between Hangman Page and CM Punk shapes up. Hangman is currently embroiled in a feud against Adam Cole, while Punk has recently come out of a Dog Collar match against MJF at Revolution.

