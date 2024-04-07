Wrestling legend reveals what AEW talents have told him about Tony Khan's backstage behavior (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend recently revealed what some of the AEW stars have told him regarding Tony Khan's behavior backstage.

Bill Apter is the latest to comment on Tony Khan. The AEW president is often criticized by fans and the media for the way he conducts his business. Several legends in the business have come out and commented on Khan after CM Punk's explosive interview on The MMA Hour.

During Sportskeeda's WrestleMania Night One review, Bill Apter mentioned that some of the AEW talents told him that Tony is a very warm person backstage.

"I did, I did interviews with a lot of the AEW talent at WrestleCon over the weekend. And I talked to them about why everybody's knocking Tony Khan all the time. And they're basically saying, you know, of course, they're being paid by these people, but they're basically saying that, you know, Tony is a very warm guy. He's very, this, he's very, that they they're blaming all this on the quote-unquote, internet trolls, that these people are not backstage. They don't know what's going on," said Apter. [From 29:40 to 30:20]

How did Tony Khan react to CM Punk's interview

CM Punk recently went on The MMA Hour where he was critical of AEW and Tony Khan. Punk even called his former boss a "clown".

Following the interview, Tony didn't make any comments about Punk. However, AEW announced that they would air the unseen footage from AEW All In next week for the world to see.

While many fans thought this would be a bait and switch, Bryan Alvarez confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that they would be airing the actual footage from All In. He also mentioned that Tony was upset about Punk's recent interview.

"It is true. On Dynamite, Tony Khan is airing the Jack Perry-CM Punk footage from All In. It is not bait and switch. I am not talking one person, multiple people. It is a hundred percent, they are airing the footage, and Tony was very upset with CM Punk's interview. Apparently, I am told, he wanted to air this footage a long time ago, for whatever reason he did not, and now, because I guess of the timing and the interview and what CM Punk said, he is going to air it," Alvarez said.

It will be interesting to see whether Tony is serious about releasing the unseen footage from AEW All In.

