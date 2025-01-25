Wrestling legend sends an emotional message to Samoa Joe and Adam Pearce

AEW star Samoa Joe and WWE RAW's general manager Adam Pearce are two of the most iconic names to come out of Ring of Honor. Former ROH owner, Cary Silkin recently sent a message to both stars on social media.

Cary Silkin was the owner of Ring of Honor from 2004 to 2011. The veteran then served as an ambassador for the company from 2011 to 2022. The promotion was then acquired by AEW CEO Tony Khan in 2022. ROH produced some of the best talents the industry has ever seen, including Bryan Danielson, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Adam Pearce, and more. Samoa Joe is a former ROH World Champion, as for Pearce, he never won a title in ROH. Despite that, he was considered one of the company's best stars. Pearce was also the Head Booker of the promotion from 2008 to 2010.

Trending

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Cary Silkin reflected on the great careers of Ring of Honor veterans, Adam Pearce and Samoa Joe, and shared his reaction.

"My guys did well for themselves!!"

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce explains a general manager's role in WWE

In 2023, Adam Pearce became the general manager of Monday Night RAW after Triple H appointed Nick Aldis as SmackDown's GM. The veteran has been a part of WWE since 2013 and served as an on-screen authority figure on both brands from 2020 till 2023.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Pearce explained the role of a general manager in the Stamford-based promotion. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion stated that the role of a GM is to be a supporting character to evolve the superstars of the promotion.

"This position [of a General manager], okay, it's a supporting character on a television show that, by definition, isn't there to overshadow or step on the superstars. They are the beacons that we want the eyes focused on. But the General Manager or the WWE Official that I played for years before that, that's an informational conduit to what you just said, to make sure that everybody understands the context to what is happening with these larger-than-life characters that are on their screens every Monday and every Friday."

We will have to wait and see how long the former NWA World Champion serves as the general manager of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback