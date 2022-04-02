"They're what you call naturals" - Wrestling legend shares story involving Samoa Joe and AJ Styles (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles tore the house down in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) on multiple occasions. Dutch Mantell worked with the duo at the time and shared an appreciative story about the two.

Samoa Joe showed up at ROH: Supercard of Honor and will be present on AEW Dynamite. The former Zeb Colter spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and discussed Tony Khan's most recent signing.

When asked about working with The Samoan Submission Machine, Dutch Mantell explained how easy it was to work with him and AJ Styles because they were naturals inside the ring.

"It was great. Very good, you should give him what you want and leave him alone, because a lot of the time he was working with AJ. He worked with Chris Daniels. He was working with, you know those guys can work. They know what to do. And in a lot of ways they they work better than guys they're trying to make main eventers now in WWE, I'll say that. But they made everything count."

The veteran pointed out the stars' efficiency regarding time and storyline management. Despite just starting out, Styles and Joe found themselves at ease due to their natural talent.

"They were time efficient, move efficient and story efficient. I don't know how long Joe had been in the business when I met him. Probably I guess three or four years or whatever, and AJ hadn't been in very long at all, but they're what you call naturals, yeah, you just gotta kind of tell them what's needed to be done and rest of it just comes naturally. It's like if you can play baseball, you can play baseball," Mantell said. (9:04 - 10:50)

Dutch Mantell wishes everyone was like Samoa Joe and AJ Styles

Dutch Mantell stated that certain aspects of wrestling like timing and placement had to be taught, but Samoa Joe and AJ Styles got it naturally. He further wished that everyone was like them.

"Actually, you can wrestle, but you have to be taught. You have to be taught timing and placement. And those guys didn't really have to be taught that. 'cause they kind of got it talking to each other and you go in the ring and you may have to correct a few things, not much. So that's why I need to be an agent for those guys... Working with Joe's great. I wish everybody was that way."

Samoa Joe will be a welcome addition to the AEW roster. He and AJ Styles enjoyed a rivalry that saw them steal the show on multiple occasions.

