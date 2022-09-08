"They've missed the boat" - Wrestling legend questions top AEW stars' recent booking against CM Punk

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on how AEW has handled both Hangman Page and MJF's feuds with CM Punk.

Both MJF and Hangman have fought Punk on pay-per-view. Friedman faced Punk in a brutal dog collar match at Revolution 2022, and Page faced the Second City Saint in the main event of Double or Nothing 2022 for the AEW World Championship.

But has AEW missed the boat with these two CM Punk feuds? Speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan was asked whether MJF's return at All Out worked, to which he admitted he hadn't seen it. However, he did have this to say about Friedman and Page's feuds with Punk, both in and out of the ring.

“I think they’ve missed the boat on Hangman [Page] and MJF with [CM] Punk, and like I said before, I can understand if you’re mad but you’re depriving the fans of something they want to see because of your personal beef. So let’s turn this into business.” [1:47-2:03]

Konnan was also informed that MJF was aligned with Stokely Hathaway at All Out, as well as Hathaway's group of undervalued talents, which includes The Gunn Club, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and W.Morrisey.

“Like Jade Cargill, he doesn’t need him. What’s he going to do talk for him? What is going on here?” [2:34-2:42]

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

Best thing would be CM Punk vs MJF at Grand Slam, MJF wins

CM Punk goes away for awhile. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Several AEW talent have told us they don't know how Punk couldn't be let go after how things went. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s… Several AEW talent have told us they don't know how Punk couldn't be let go after how things went. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s… CM Punk is the current AEW World Champion, MJF just returned and is the number one contenderBest thing would be CM Punk vs MJF at Grand Slam, MJF winsCM Punk goes away for awhile. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s… CM Punk is the current AEW World Champion, MJF just returned and is the number one contenderBest thing would be CM Punk vs MJF at Grand Slam, MJF winsCM Punk goes away for awhile. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley at All Out 2022 to regain the world title. MJF made a surprise return and emerged victorious from the casino ladder match to earn a guaranteed world championship opportunity. This could mean we see the feud between Punk and Friedman rekindled in the next few weeks.

Has CM Punk actions at All Out overshadowed MJF's return?

You would think that for MJF, after being exiled from AEW, then returning at the end of one of their biggest pay-per-views to confront the world champion in the champions' hometown would be something that everyone is talking about.

However, CM Punk had other ideas in the post-show media scrum which resulted in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who have since been suspended.

GamerJlee @GamerJlee



The only person that should honestly be upset about this whole situation is It is early in the morning, but I want to say something about this CM Punk Vs. Bucks & Omega thing...The only person that should honestly be upset about this whole situation is @The_MJF . He makes a return, it was exciting, and then it gets ruined by this drama... It is early in the morning, but I want to say something about this CM Punk Vs. Bucks & Omega thing...The only person that should honestly be upset about this whole situation is @The_MJF. He makes a return, it was exciting, and then it gets ruined by this drama... https://t.co/RWThxLWsvl

But what does MJF think about all of this? The Salt of the Earth will appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite to address the world for the first time since his promo on the June 1st edition of Dynamite. Judging by the fact that his return is playing second fiddle to backstage drama, he will most likely have a lot to say.

What do you think MJF will have to say on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

