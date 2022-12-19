Wrestling manager doubts The Rock would've kept himself relevant like 52-year-old WWE legend today (Exclusive)

The Rock and Chris Jericho are two of the greatest pro wrestlers and have provided unparalleled contributions to the world of wrestling. Founder of the American Top Team, Dan Lambert, recently compared Dwayne Johnson to The Wizard.

Dan Lambert is an outspoken member of ATT and an on-screen AEW personality. He has experience in both MMA and pro wrestling and has observed a wide range of characters. His feud with Chris Jericho in 2021 is well remembered.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Dan Lambert expressed how Chris Jericho keeps evolving and that The Rock could have accomplished the same thing:

"There's certain talents in wrestling that you look at and you say, what could The Rock not do in wrestling in life and everything he does, he's just so over and he's just so charismatic, but when you look at his wrestling career, you know it was X years long. Could he have kept coming up with things the way Chris Jericho keeps coming up with things to say is amazing and getting even hotter. I'm assuming they can't," Lambert said. (3:08 - 3:44)

Additionally, he explained how being in a segment with The Wizard is beneficial for everyone:

"I mean that guy, it's just amazing to me how he reinvents himself, it stays on top and he's not doing it through, you know politicking, he's not doing it through stabbing back backstage and jockeying for position, that guy putting everybody over that goes with him. Everybody leaves a segment with Chris Jericho hotter than when they got there." (3:45 - 4:08)

Check out the full video below:

Wrestling veteran said Chris Jericho was set to beat The Rock

On an episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed that there were various plans to book Chris Jericho.

He claimed that Jericho was initially expected to defeat The Rock, and if it had happened, Y2J would have become an overnight sensation.

"I met with WCW on a weekend. The RAW show was already written and bro, (Ed) Ferrara and myself, we had Jericho beating The Rock. And that would have catapulted Chris Jericho. And the entire show, the only thing they changed was the finish. I'm telling you, it took them two more years to get Jericho to the spot that he would have been if he beat Rock that night," Russo said.

Check out the full video below:

The Great One has been preoccupied with numerous Hollywood projects as of late. Meanwhile, Jericho is currently signed to AEW, doing a noteworthy job, and is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Do you agree with Dan Lambert? Sound off in the comments below.

