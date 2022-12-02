Wrestling manager reacts to 1-year anniversary of Cody Rhodes' infamous brutal spot with former WWE Superstar in AEW

AEW personality Jose The Assistant sent a message to Andrade El Idolo and Cody Rhodes by looking back on their Street Fight in 2021.

During Rhodes' time in AEW, he shared the ring with numerous top talents, including Andrade. Their Street Fight on the December 1, 2021, edition of Dynamite is majorly known for the epic fire table spot that led to a victory for The American Nightmare.

Taking to Twitter, Jose looked back on the brutal spot involving Andrade and Rhodes, praising both men for the memorable moment.

"A very memorable moment by these two men who live and breathe Professional Wrestling. @AndradeElIdolo @CodyRhodes," wrote Jose The Assistant.

JoseTheAssistant @JoseAssistant



A street fight is the perfect scenario to finally place a Dead End in this Rhode to no where.



#aew Calling it a “Atlanta Street Fight” doesn’t make it any tougher and will NOT get the people on your side, Cody.A street fight is the perfect scenario to finally place a Dead End in this Rhode to no where. #aew dynamite #andrade #aew rampage Calling it a “Atlanta Street Fight” doesn’t make it any tougher and will NOT get the people on your side, Cody.A street fight is the perfect scenario to finally place a Dead End in this Rhode to no where.#aew #aewdynamite #andrade #aewrampage https://t.co/GUwb0ChWTR

Over the last few months, Andrade has been absent from AEW after his reported backstage controversy with Sammy Guevara.

The former WWE United States Champion recently took to Twitter to reveal that he underwent surgery. Expect him to be out of action for a solid few months.

AEW star and Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin Rhodes has admitted that the two men won't have another match

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes previously crossed paths in an iconic match at the Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view.

Dustin recently admitted that he and Cody won't have another match. Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that a rematch wouldn't live up to the expectations of their first match. Rhodes said:

"I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, 'Man, you guys need to have a second match,' and it’s like, 'No, I'm not touching that.' I can't because it won’t live up to the expectations."

𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 @BeckySethCody4L Will never forget the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE Will never forget the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE https://t.co/XK9wKqeqic

Earlier this year, Cody returned to WWE when he was revealed as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. He has been unbeaten in the company since but is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Who do you think Cody Rhodes should feud with upon his return from injury? Sound off in the comment section.

