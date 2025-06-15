Wrestling stars react to Trent Beretta's real-life milestone

AEW star Trent Beretta recently celebrated a major real-life milestone. His mother and colleagues have reacted to the event with congratulatory messages.
The former Best Friends member is known to have a close bond with his longtime friend, Chuck Taylor. However, he's got another tag-team partner outside the ring. This weekend, he tied the knot and became a married man.
Trent Beretta's mother, Susan Marasciulo, is affectionately known to AEW fans as "Sue." She broke the news of her son's marriage on Instagram today, sending love to both Beretta and his partner, Marlee.
"My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both! ❤️❤️❤️," Sue wrote.
Several AEW stars commented on the clip of the happy couple, including ring announcer Justin Roberts:
"Congratulations!" he wrote.
"The Machine" Brian Cage also chimed in:
"Congrats!!" Cage wrote.
You can check out their reactions and more in Sue's Instagram post below:
Trent Beretta is now part of the Don Callis Family
Throughout much of his AEW tenure, Trent Beretta was a beloved babyface. He stood alongside Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor as part of the Best Friends faction until April of last year, when he shocked fans with a heel turn.
Beretta even turned on Chuck and put an end to their friendship in a brutal Parking Lot Brawl before losing to Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing 2024. Unfortunately, his momentum was halted due to injury last summer, and he spent the better part of a year on the shelf.
The 38-year-old returned to action in April this year as a member of The Don Callis Family, a faction that has grown increasingly powerful in the last few months. Although he's now happily married, it doesn't seem likely that Trent's villainous in-ring antics will stop anytime soon.
The former NJPW star isn't part of any major rivalries at the moment, but that could change as AEW continues its build to All In: Texas. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Trent in the coming months.