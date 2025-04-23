Top AEW faction officially disbands

AEW is the land of factions. Fans worldwide adore groups such as the Death Riders, the Opps, the Elite, Hounds of Hell, and more. Interestingly, one of All Elite Wrestling's most beloved factions recently disbanded.

On last week's Collision, The Don Callis Family’s Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita locked horns with The Conglomeration’s Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero. Ishii and Romero were in an advantageous situation.

However, the Japanese star was betrayed by his partner. Soon, Alexander won the match for his team, and Romero and the returning Trent Beretta brutally attacked Ishii. Furthermore, a few hours ago, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion announced that The Conglomeration had officially disbanded.

The duo of Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero is called Roppongi Vice. They are quite an influential tag team, having won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship four times. Both are now members of the infamous Don Callis Family, which has only become stronger due to recent additions.

AEW star Rocky Romero officially joins the Don Callis family

A few hours ago, AEW posted a clip on X/Twitter of Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero backstage. The latter delivered a passionate promo, revealing that the Conglomeration had officially disbanded and he is now a member of the Don Callis Family.

"It feels good Trent. The things that have been festering in me, it feels good to finally get it out. You want to know the word of the day? The word of the day is 'dissolved'. Because the Conglomeration has been officially dissolved.......the only friend I need is this man right here(Trent Beretta). He is more than a friend. He is family. And his family is now my family," said Romero.

The Don Callis family consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Josh Alexander, and Rocky Romero.

