Wrestling veteran allegedly wanted to murder WWE's Ted DiBiase for dating his daughter

Former wrestling promoter Leroy McGuirk allegedly harbored intentions to murder WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, as revealed by Jim Ross.

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling. After starting his journey with Mid-South Wrestling in 1974, DiBiase moved to WWWF, the erstwhile name of WWE. He spent several years in the promotion in multiple tenures, alongside making his name in NJPW and other promotions. A former tag team champion and King of the Ring, DiBiase went into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jim Ross' shocking revelation sheds light on an incident that occurred in the mid-1970s during a car ride from Oklahoma to Shreveport, where they were headed to produce a Mid-South Wrestling TV taping.

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he discovered McGuirk's plans during a car ride they shared when he saw a handgun with the latter.

"It was the biggest handgun I had ever seen. I asked him, 'Mr. McGuirk, why do we need that gun?' And he says, 'Well, I'm gonna kill Ted DiBiase over at Shreveport," Ross said. "I make the phone call and Cowboy starts laughing. I told him, 'I don't think it's f—ing funny. I was going to take him to Alamo Plaza Hotel, check him in, and leave his door cracked."

This transpired because of McGuirk's strict rule against his daughter dating wrestlers. Watts intervened before they reached their destination. Fortunately, McGuirk had already drunk a lot of whisky by then.

"He was going to be sitting at the door, so when the door opened, he was going to blow DiBiase away with his handgun. You know why? Because DiBiase was secretly dating Mike McGuirk and Leroy had a hard and fast rule: 'My daughter is not going to date any wrestlers.' Luckily, Cowboy met me at Leroy's room and took over the reins. By that time, Leroy had already gone through half a pint of whisky." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Ted DiBiase recently reacted to a WWE legend's claim

Mike Rotunda, who is also a legendary wrestler in his own right, recently claimed on Twitter that he deserves the title of the greatest tag team wrestler of all time. Rotunda was part of some notable tag teams, such as The US Express and Money Inc., alongside Ted DiBiase.

Rotunda's tweet sparked reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, who called it a "next level heel post."

"Next level heel post," DiBiase wrote.

Although Rotunda retired from professional wrestling in 2003, he made sporadic appearances and competed in matches, such as winning a Battle Royal on the 15th-anniversary edition of WWE Monday Night RAW in 2007.

His most recent appearance was at WWE RAW XXX in January 2023, alongside his former tag team partner Ted DiBiase, in a backstage segment.

