WWE legend proclaims he is the greatest tag team wrestler of all time

Mike Rotunda is a legend of the business, having wrestled as part of many tag teams and stables in WWE between the 1980s and 1990s. This includes The U.S. Express alongside his brother-in-law Barry Windham and Money Inc. alongside "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, who later formed the stable Million Dollar Corporation, acquiring Rotunda for the team.

The legend recently took to Twitter and stated that having been part of three legendary tag teams, he deserves the nod as the greatest tag team wrestler of all time. Rotunda wrote:

"3 legendary tag teams, one common denominator. It is obvious that I am the greatest tag team wrestler of all time."

Mike Rotunda's son Bray Wyatt is a three-time world champion and one of the most polarizing superstars on the global juggernaut company's roster today.

The "Million Dollar Man" reacts to the WWE legend's proclamation

One of Mike Rotunda's closest associations during his time in the Stamford-based promotion was with Ted DiBiase, Sr. The latter took to Twitter to react to the aforementioned post:

"Next level heel post." DiBiase wrote.

Despite retiring from pro wrestling in 2003, Mike Rotunda sporadically made appearances and competed in matches.

Rotunda appeared as Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S., one of his many monikers) on the December 10, 2007, 15th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW, winning a 15-man Battle Royal, only to be paid by his former tag team partner Ted DiBiase to eliminate himself and give DiBiase the win. This was his final match in the ring.

His most recent appearance was at WWE RAW XXX on January 23, 2023, alongside Ted DiBiase Sr. in a backstage segment.

