Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk's potential WWE signing would be a slap in AEW's face

Wrestling veteran Konnan has provided his take on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE after reports of AEW buying out the latter's remaining contract.

Punk has been absent from AEW programming following his verbal tirade at the All Out media scrum. He also sustained an injury in his match against Jon Moxley during the September 4 show.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that WWE could take a major dig at AEW by bringing Punk back to the company. However, he believes Tony Khan will never be embarrassed by the potential move.

"If they were to bring CM Punk in it would be a major major cool, right? And it's a way to WWE and Punk to tell AEW 'f**k you', okay? But from what we are hearing, he has a no compete, so that's not gonna happen. You can tell, he [Tony Khan] is not gonna be embarrassed like that, you know what I'm saying? He's not gonna let him go and without that no compete being enforced."

Konnan added that Punk seemingly left AEW under the worst possible circumstances, as he took digs at the company's EVPs.

"But the other thing, I also think Disco, we have to look at, he left under the worst terms possible. And I think what he did at AEW just solidified all the people that didn't want him in there by saying, 'Look at what he did over there, you know, wasn't just over here and you want to bring that back here?' You know what I'm saying," added Konnan. [2:38 - 3:27]

Ricardo Rodriguez provided his take on the CM Punk situation

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of the UnSKripted show, former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez claimed that CM Punk possibly had a good reason for his actions in AEW.

Rodriguez and Punk previously shared the locker room in WWE. The former world champion also feuded with Rodriguez's on-screen ally Alberto Del Rio during the early 2010s. He said:

"The same way I'll tell a lot of other people. I wasn't there. It's all he said, she said. I saw the footage. As much as I know Punk, I know he had a reason to do what he did." Rodriguez continued: "What that reason is, I don't know. I wasn't there. I haven't talked to him in a while. We exchanged tweets in about a year or so. We haven't had a chat-chat in forever. I just feel that he had a reason. What it is, I don't know. Is it justified? I don't know. So, I don't know."

From the perspective of CM Punk's camp, the media scrum itself after All Out didn't seem like a big deal, & only escalated once Punk's locker room door was "kicked in" & accidentally hit Punk's dog, Larry, in the face.



- WrestlingINC From the perspective of CM Punk's camp, the media scrum itself after All Out didn't seem like a big deal, & only escalated once Punk's locker room door was "kicked in" & accidentally hit Punk's dog, Larry, in the face. - WrestlingINC https://t.co/gUhkjYfVcQ

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for CM Punk, especially considering that The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) could be on their way back to AEW.

