Wrestling veteran believes Tony Khan dropped the ball with WWE legend's shoddy AEW signing 

This year, AEW witnessed multiple surprise signings. At the same time, many talents seemed unhappy with their bookings and reduced television time on the promotion. Jim Ross recently spoke about William Regal's influence on the All Elite Wrestling stars during his short-term association with the company.

Regal made his surprise debut on Revolution in March of this year. He casually walked out to break up a brawl between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Given his intense association with former employees, the 54-year-old was released from his WWE contract in January.

Ahead of WWE's Survivor Series, Triple H shared a tweet featuring a clip of Regal announcing the 'WarGames' concept match. This commenced speculation about Regal's return to the Stamford-based company.

On the latest edition of Grilling JR Podcast, the legendary commentator Jim Ross highlighted how he told MJF and other talents to learn from Regal's expansive experience:

"You can't replace guys with that kind of experience. And Regal's case also the patience to help these young guys because he was in a ring every day.....I mentioned to MJF, I said, the more you can set it or that 'learning tree of William Regal', and talk about the psychology of being a wrestling villain, you should. Cause he's got great psychology, and again, a very valuable asset to wherever he may be. He's one of those guys that you can't replace, or at all. I don't know if you can replace him at all quite frankly." (1:04 - 2:02)

What's next for AEW's Blackpool Combat Club without William Regal as a manager?

Shortly after his AEW debut, William Regal took on the role of manager for Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley before Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli joined the group.

They commenced a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society led by another former WWE Superstar, Chris Jericho.

Last week on Dynamite, a pre-taped message by Regal aired wherein he seemed to bid farewell to AEW. Following the show, he took to Twitter to send BCC a heartfelt message:

"To the members of the BCC. My favorite song by my favorite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It's been a pleasure fellas. We'll meet again."

William Regal @RealKingRegal To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again….. youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube To the members of the BCC. My favourite song by my favourite band who somehow knew when I was a child to write the story that is my life. It’s been a pleasure fellas. We’ll meet again…..youtu.be/2mFdHc18dCs via @YouTube https://t.co/pORe3j2hLj

Barely a couple of weeks into his alliance with MJF at AEW Full Gear, William Regal's rumored departure from the promotion was abuzz. It seemed Tony Khan had signed the WWE veteran for less than a year.

