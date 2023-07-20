A wrestling veteran believes that the Usos have surpassed a legendary former WWE team.

Since their debut on RAW in 2010, the team of Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, known as, The Usos, have dominated the tag team division like no other team in history. They have eight tag team title reigns under their belts and are the longest reigning tag champions at 622 days.

The duo has recently been part of the most engaging pro wrestling story in recent memory, alongside Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray called The Usos the greatest tag team in the company's history. The Hall of Famer compared Usos with some of the most decorated teams in history, like The Hardy Boys, The New Day, and Dudley Boyz, and claimed the Usos have accomplished more than any other team:

“It’s not even a thought for me anymore,” Bully explained, “to me [the best tag team in WWE history is] The Usos and the reason is because when you look at the numbers of what The Usos have accomplished, I don’t think any other team can stake their claim. The most decorated teams of all time in the WWE, Hardys, New Day, Dudleys … we can look at the amount of times a team has won a championship and that’s kinda apples to apples. (H/t : Inside the Ropes)

He supported his claim by stating that Usos have been a part of the best storylines and many memorable matches that have generated more money for the company than any other team. He said:

We can look at what kind of matches or memorable matches teams have had, all this stuff and everything is a bit of a wash when it comes to the upper-echelon of teams in the WWE. The Usos are involved in an A-storyline, that is generating major money for the WWE.”

Bully Ray(fka Bubba Ray Dudley) was also a part of one of the most decorated teams in history, The Dudley Boys, alongside D-Von Dudley. The Dudley Boys are considered one of the greatest tag teams in history. But Ray's claims about Usos being the greatest are not far from true.

Throughout their careers, and especially in the past few years, Jimmy and Jey Uso have excelled at every element of pro wrestling, be it in-ring work, character work, or storytelling, and they are not done yet.

Jey Uso set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

At Money in the Bank, Usos won the Bloodline Civil War against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, with Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns, who had not been pinned in almost three years.

On the episode of Smackdown following Money in the Bank, Reigns delivered a beatdown to The Usos, and Jimmy was stretchered out. Jey responded by challenging him to a Title Match.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will likely face each other at Summerslam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.