Wrestling veteran calls out Tony Khan's lack of coordination for severely affected outcome on AEW (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's AEW programming has apparently failed to impress WWE veteran Dutch Mantell.

Ever since CM Punk disappeared from the Jacksonville-based Promotion, AEW has witnessed fluctuating viewership ratings. Furthermore, many also believe that the quality of the show has been in decline as of late, citing directionless storylines and unpolished bookings.

Speaking on the latest episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell brought up the state of affairs in Tony Khan's Promotion. The veteran said the matches and angles are scattered in AEW.

"I haven't been paying that much attention to it because it hasn't grabbed me. But I think the matches are scattered, I mean the angles are scattered. The announcers don't pull it together, because there's too many of 'em. And I think their backstage interviews need to be cleaned up. (...) I mean it could be so much better. But you just can't go in there and throw it together and expect fans to understand it." (57:01 - 57:45)

The AEW President was recently criticized by Eric Bischoff as well

While Tony Khan was lauded during the early years of AEW, his popularity has waned lately. Eric Bischoff, for one, has never shied away from criticizing the promotion, as he recently shared his less-than-flowery opinion on the subject.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Bischoff spoke up about his disdain for Tony Khan's management.

“Tony has a tendency to ricochet off walls and say stupid s**t because he doesn’t really understand much about the industry really. He’s a wrestling fan with a lot of money. It’s a $100,000,000 vanity project. Good for him," Eric Bischoff said.

Only time will tell if Tony Khan will respond to these comments in the future.

