"The Usos will definitely end up on some MR lists" - Wrestling veteran commends Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and current AEW tag team

Matt Hardy had nothing but praise on social media for the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have similar wrestling style of high-octane, fast-paced offenses. They also have deadly double superkicks and are often compared to each other at times.

On Twitter, a fan claimed that the Samoans and the Jackson brothers don't deserve to be on the "Mt. Rushmore" of tag teams. Matt responded by giving his respect to the two top talented teams. He believes that they are credible enough to be on the ultimate list of best duos ever.

"All these tag teams will be remembered & revered for their groundbreaking innovation & workrates. The Usos will definitely end up on some MR lists. The @youngbucks will unquestionably end up on MR lists too, they’re forefathers of @AEW," Hardy tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

The Usos are currently a part of The Bloodline, alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Bucks, meanwhile, are one of the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW.

Matt Hardy on if The Young Bucks would fare better in WWE

In an episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 47-year-old gave his honest opinion on The Young Bucks. He said that they won't last in WWE because of their size. Matt Hardy thought it would be tough for the Jackson brothers to be successful in the Stamford-based promotion because of their relatively small figures.

"It would’ve been very hard for them [The Young Bucks] to get a gig then. I mean, it was hard for us [The Hardy Boyz], and we’re quite substantially bigger than The Bucks from height and size-wise, body frames, whatever, but we were on the very lower-end of ‘body sizes’ when we first got signed. I think for them, it would have been tough."

Bulletproof Marcus Gray 🪬 @wolfkingvillian ) NO ONE understands how hard it is to be Matt Hardy The attitude the young bucks have been giving @MATTHARDYBRAND is palpable..and THE iconic one still manages to give them tips…(class act) NO ONE understands how hard it is to be Matt Hardy #BTE The attitude the young bucks have been giving @MATTHARDYBRAND is palpable..and THE iconic one still manages to give them tips…(class act 😌) NO ONE understands how hard it is to be Matt Hardy #BTE https://t.co/pGo9QtGYKo

The Young Bucks are searching for a third man in their upcoming match in the qualifying tournament for the AEW World Trios Championship. The tournament continues this Wednesday on Dynamite. They got rejected by "Hangman" Adam Page last week after they offered him the spot first.

Fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite this week to see who will be the final piece of the puzzle for the Bucks' bid for the upcoming set of titles.

Do you want to see The Young Bucks compete in WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil