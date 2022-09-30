Wrestling veteran comments on impact of AEW talent's recklessness on Adam Cole's career

With Adam Cole still off-screen owing to injuries, Disco Inferno expressed his perception of AEW as a risky work environment.

Since his IWGP Heavyweight Championship contest against Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Hangman Page at the Forbidden Door, Cole hasn't participated in an All Elite match. The Panama City Playboy suffered a concussion during the encounter, on top of the torn labrum he had been dealing with earlier.

Speaking about Adam Cole during an appearance on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his opinion that concussions may not even be reported correctly in AEW.

"Unreported concussions too, by the way, there's gotta be... because these guys are constantly, you're watching these matches and I am not just like, there is no way... we know how little it takes some time to get your bell rung," said Disco. (1:51- 2:07)

He further spoke about how hard-hitting the matches in Tony Khan's promotion were.

"These guys are kicking each other in the head constantly and I know they are pulling it, you're not trying to kick the guy like really hard, but I mean you can't really pull it enough to have it never ring your bell... and nobody's putting their hands up to protect themselves on the kicks, so it's like, there has to be a lot of getting your bell rung." (2:20 - 2:41)

As of now, there is no fixed timeline for Adam Cole's return. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when he will be back inside the squared circle again.

Disco Inferno also shared his honest opinion of the AEW star

While discussing The Panama City Playboy's career, Disco spoke about how Adam Cole wasn't the best wrestler in the world by any means.

The wrestling veteran was asked about Cole's run in AEW so far, when he had the following to say:

"Adam Cole, I never would have said he was the best wrestler in the world at any point. He was good, very good, and I thought the undisputed era was, when they were on NXT the show was better. 'Cause they are very professional workers, and interviews and stuff, I think their work was excellent." (0:51 - 1:09)

Adam Cole was recently spotted with Tony Khan at a Jacksonville Jaguars game, which may indicate that his recovery is going smoothly.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's opinion about the AEW star? Sound off in the comments below!

