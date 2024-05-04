Wrestling veteran comments on Tony Khan's outburst against WWE

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan has remarked on Tony Khan's recent outburst against WWE.

The All Elite Wrestling CEO suffered a shocking assault in the hands of The Elite on the April 24, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Khan, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Chief Football Strategy Officer, was spotted attending the 2024 NFL Draft sporting a neck brace to highlight the attack on his person on Dynamite. During the Draft Kickoff stream, he discussed All Elite Wrestling emerging as a credible competitor to the WWE, referring to the latter as an "evil juggernaut."

While putting over his promotion, however, Khan made an unflattering comparison, calling WWE the "Harvey Weinstein" of pro wrestling.

Speaking on Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan shared his views on Tony Khan evoking the disgraced Hollywood producer to promote his product.

"I know he's on the right path, but sometimes you have to temper your enthusiasm and think about what you're doing," Sullivan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan explained the rationale behind his comments regarding WWE

Tony Khan's recent remarks regarding WWE made headlines in the wrestling world and elicited criticism from fans and industry experts. However, the President of AEW provided an explanation during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Upon being asked about the reception of his controversial statements, the 41-year-old suggested that his comments garnered a lot of coverage for AEW before promoting and praising its recent pay-per-view events, Revolution 2024 and Dynasty 2024.

"Well, I think we got a ton of coverage for AEW. I think it is important to say that I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we've been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been AEW [Revolution & Dynasty].”

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan has also hinted at the prospect of introducing an on-site substitute for himself on the upcoming episode of Dynamite as he recovers from The Elite's onslaught. It remains to be seen whether this will materialize as a new authority figure in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback