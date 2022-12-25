Wrestling veteran comments on whether female AEW stars should follow in Mandy Rose's footsteps after WWE exit

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has shared whether or not he feels AEW stars should follow Mandy Rose in starting their own exclusive content pages.

Mandy's WWE career came to an abrupt conclusion earlier this month. She had just lost her NXT Women's Championship to conclude her 413-day reign when the news broke that she had been released. Fans later learned that the explicit content that she was posting to her FanTime page was the reason for her departure.

Her agent, Malki Kawa, recently said in an interview that the Golden Goddess was well on her way to making $1 Million by Christmas. This has brought about a discussion as to whether or not other wrestlers could foray into the market.

Jim Cornette addressed the matter during a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. He suggested that those on the AEW roster should keep doing what they are already doing.

"Well I'm not sure any of the women in AEW, no matter what they look like, need to be banking on something like this. They better stick to their day job." (16:14-16:23)

Paige VanZant made her AEW debut earlier this year at Double or Nothing. She has been running her own exclusive content page like Mandy Rose, but it didn't appear to hinder her from joining the company.

Jim Cornette further suggested that like fans supported AEW, they would support Mandy Rose

During the same episode, Cornette also drew comparisons between the birth of All Elite Wrestling and the support Mandy Rose has enjoyed on her page. He explained that due to the goodwill involved in going against WWE "Empire," fans will put their money into what they feel supports the talent involved.

"But this is kind of, again, a small but dedicated number of people now can move sh*t like this to make money for individuals in the business or small groups...That could go on for a while but then sooner or later like, you know AEW or most modern wrestling she's gonna have to give them a little more." (10:00 - 11:00)

Tony Khan and the Elite founded the promotion with the hope of serving as the first major alternative to WWE since WCW. They have delivered on their promise after bringing in the likes of Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Adam Cole, all previously of WWE fame.

