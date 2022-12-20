Made $500,000 in a week - Mandy Rose will reportedly become the newest self-made millionaire days after WWE firing

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has reportedly made half a million dollars from her FanTime page since her release from the company.

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. After a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, the 32-year-old returned to NXT in July 2021 to become the brand's top female star. However, the company released Rose from her contract last week due to the content she had been sharing on her FanTime page.

While many fans have been urging WWE to rehire the former NXT Women's Champion, Rose has reportedly already made an impressive amount of money from her FanTime page since her controversial departure.

Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, recently claimed in an interview with TMZ that God's Greatest Creation had already earned $500,000 since she was released from her contract. He predicted that his client would become the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas.

Booker T says Mandy Rose should have stayed longer in WWE

After her return to NXT in July 2021, Mandy Rose dominated the brand's women's division. She held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez last Tuesday ahead of her release. Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that the company discussed her return to the main roster.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T stated that Rose could have made more money from her page if she had stayed longer in WWE and become a bigger star.

"I hate it because that money was gonna always be there for Mandy Rose. It was like money in the bank. She didn't even need it right now. That money is like money in the bank for someone like Mandy Rose. I don't know. I could be wrong. Maybe she thinks she needs it right now. Maybe she does. I don't know but for me what I'm saying is, the bigger her star would've rose in the WWE the more money that she would've been able to demand going forward in life," he said. [4:11 - 4:42]

