Mandy Rose's fiancé breaks silence following her release from WWE

Former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli recently sent his fiancée Mandy Rose a message following her release from WWE.

After holding the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days, the former leader of Toxic Attraction lost the title last Tuesday to Roxanne Perez on the latest episode of NXT. On Wednesday, reports suggested that the company had released her from her contract because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page.

A few hours ago, Rose's fiancé took to his Instagram stories to send the former NXT Women's Champion a message following her release.

"The Baddest b*tch that Game has EVER seen. Period," he wrote.

Mandy Rose was thinking of retiring from WWE to have children with Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli first met in the WWE Performance Center, while God's Greatest Creation was a competitor in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. However, they did not start dating until a few years later. The couple brought their relationship to light in 2018 when they attended the Hall of Fame ceremony together.

After dating for about four years, Rose and Sabbatelli announced their engagement earlier this year. Ahead of her release, Rose disclosed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight that she was considering retiring from WWE to have children with Sabbatelli.

"I do [think about life after wrestling]. Yeah, I always do. I mean, I'm 32, I'm not young, I mean I'm young but, you know, I wanna have kids one day, so it's not like I'm gonna do this for, you know. And I would love to do it for however long I can do it, even after kids, you know, maybe. But I do try to think about that," she said. [32:52 - 33-13]

