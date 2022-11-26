"I wanna have kids" - Mandy Rose addresses retirement from WWE

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently addressed retirement from WWE and professional wrestling.

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Rose signed a contract with the Stamford-based company. About two years later, she made her main roster debut.

After a four-year run on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, God's Greatest Creation returned to NXT in mid-2021. She has since dominated the NXT women's division alongside her Toxic Attraction partners, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Despite arguably being in the best time of her career, Rose disclosed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight that she thinks about retirement because she wants to have kids with her fiance, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

"I do [think about life after wrestling]. Yeah, I always do. I mean, I'm 32, I'm not young, I mean I'm young but, you know, I wanna have kids one day, so it's not like I'm gonna do this for, you know. And I would love to do it for however long I can do it, even after kids, you know, maybe. But I do try to think about that," she said. (32:52 - 33-13)

Mandy Rose on her post-WWE retirement plans

While thriving in WWE, Mandy Rose also has other projects outside the wrestling business. The current NXT Women's Champion started a donut business with her best friend and fellow superstar Sonya Deville. She also established a skincare line and has her own fitness app.

In her interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Rose spoke about her post-retirement plans.

"I do try to set myself up and that's why I have Damandyz Donuts brand, I have my Amarose skincare line. And I'm just really trying to focus on those kind of brands where I can work from home, I can, if I do, you know, wanna have kids one day and have that family life, I wanna make it easy for me. I wanna be able to do the things I love but also, you know, still be able to be a mom at the same time," she explained. (33:14- 33:39)

